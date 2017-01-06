Love’s Truck Stop set to open north of Hardin on June 8

Montana’s first Love’s Truck Stop is getting its final touches: the main sign is up, the gas pumps are almost operational and CMG Construction workers are adding the final 4,000 tons of asphalt to the parking lot. Laying the parking lot is the first large job of the summer for CMG Superintendent John Welch, whose Billings-based crew have been working since last week to prepare for the store’s opening on Thursday, June 8.

“We’re really happy with it and we want to make it look good,” said Welch, a veteran in his profession, as his workers drove asphalt compactors to solidify the foundation laid by pavers. “This is a high-profile area.”

When Love’s opens, the 24-hour convenience store is scheduled to include a Hardee’s restaurant and 74 spaces for commercial truck parking.

According to general manager Rusty Berry, the stop also will offer services for professional drivers such as showers, and stock electronic travel gear – charging devices, phones, GPS’s, dash cams and CD’s.

Hiring has finished, he said, and Love’s now has 23 employees to help run the store.

“We’re a travel company, so we think about what you need when you’re traveling,” he said. “Whether a professional driver or a resident, we make sure you have [what you need].”

Berry has worked for the Love’s chain for four and a half years, and spent two and a half of them as operations manager in Heyburn, Idaho. The duties of an operations manager, he continued, are similar to what one would normally think of as an “assistant manager.”

When Love’s owners decided to open a store in Hardin, they offered Berry the opportunity to manage it. Despite the especially cold winter in 2017, he found the location agreeable.

“I came here right before the winter…and checked out the town,” Berry said. “I like Hardin; it’s quiet [and] small. As I’ve gotten older, ‘small’ suits my needs.”

Hardin Mayor Jack Lane, who has shopped at a Love’s store in Wyoming, looks forward to perusing the store aisles in Hardin. When Love’s stores have good management, he said, “they’re nice, clean, well-lit, well-run stops.”

Lane said he enjoyed negotiations with the Love family, who owns the 420-plus store chain, and believes they have their hearts in the right place. According to Lane, the Love family was “less centered on the bottom line.”

“Their approach wasn’t the usual corporate approach, insofar as I could tell,” he said. “They were wanting to provide a good service to the truckers and the motoring public, and be good residents of Hardin.”

Two main reasons for the Love family choosing Hardin as their first Montana location, he said, were the area draws a significant amount of traffic and there is widespread community support for the store.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Love’s is scheduled for June 19.