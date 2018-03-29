Local resident joins D.C. trip to protect rural post offices

John Spomer, a semi-retired farmer and vending machine operator living north of Hardin, arrived in Washington, D.C. – the site of presidential monuments, Smithsonian museums and war memorials – on Wednesday, March 21 with about 30 fellow visitors. This wasn’t a time for sightseeing, however, as their objective was to lobby for the continuation of rural post offices.

Though Spomer had not worked in the U.S. Post Office prior to his trip, he did know a representative from his newfound lobby group, called The Association of United States Postal Lessors (AUSPL). He received an email asking him to represent Montana, he said, “out of the blue.”

“I was hesitant about going, but I thought, ‘Well, it will be worth the [time],’” Spomer said. “It was educational and something I’ve never done before.”

During his lobby run, Spomer managed to speak with U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, both of Montana, and state Rep. Greg Gianforte. He considered all of the officials “very receptive” to him as he lobbied from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. that day, armed with knowledge from an orientation by AUSPL. A Texas and Ohio lobbyist directed him to the right buildings and through a connecting tunnel, he said, otherwise he might still be wandering through Washington.

As a farmer from Big Sandy, Mont., Tester has a personal connection to the post office in his town of about 600, which he uses on a regular basis to ship parts for his farm equipment.

“[Tester] has to go a ways to get his mail and he doesn’t want any more post offices closed,” Spomer said. “That’s the reason he’s very knowledgeable about what’s going on in the postal department.”

Tester visited the Postmaster General recently with the intention of improving service to rural communities and securing on-time delivery. Private couriers, he stated, “won’t trek over mountain passes or down dirt roads to deliver letters, medication, community newspapers and ballots.”

According to his spokesperson, Tester sponsored a bill in 2012 that “would have eased the financial strain on the Postal Service while strengthening delivery standards.” It passed the Senate, he continued, but the U.S. House never brought it up for a vote.

Gianforte was not a member of the House at that time, and his spokesperson stated the representative “will continue working to ensure [rural communities] have reliable, accessible services they need, including post offices.”

Daines, through his spokesperson, agreed with Gianforte on the need for Montanans to access “critical” postal services. He also is in the process of working with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to nominate members of the Board of Governors to the Post Office to provide “better accountability” and “needed financial discipline.” Post office losses from 2007-17 total out at $65.1 billion nationwide.

In Big Horn County, rural post offices are located in Crow Agency, Lodge Grass, Wyola, St. Xavier and Fort Smith. If they were to be shut down, the only place to receive mail in the county would be dozens of miles away from these towns at the post office in Hardin.

Three hundred twelve post offices are located in the state that employ a total of 2,100 employees. The “vast majority” of the locations, according to state postal spokesman David Rupert, are rural. Mail to these areas, he continued, is delivered via the post office in Billings.

“We have a vast network, if you can imagine, with 31,000 post offices across the country,” Rupert said. “We use a hub-and-spoke system in many instances, where we sort the mail in larger facilities and move it out to other areas – spokes of that wheel, so to speak.

“We can move mail pretty efficiently and effectively across this great land of ours – from Alaska to Alabama, from Florida to New Hampshire, and from Arizona to Big Horn [County], Mont.”

In 2012, 85 Montana post offices were considered for closure to cut costs. Instead, the U.S. Postal Service cut hours at 186 locations.

Spomer used data from AUSPL and showed that rural rent expenses represented just 0.2 percent of total Postal Service operating expenses.

The AUSPL graph continued, stating the cost for rent in urban areas represented 1 percent of the budget, depreciation 2.4 percent, supplies and services 4.3 percent, utilities and other 6.3 percent, transportation 10.2 percent, and employment 75.6 percent.

Though he believes his time with AUSPL was a one-shot experience, Spomer said, “They might ask me to do it again, you never know.”