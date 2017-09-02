Ironman strong

His race across windswept Dubai had taken him through the waves of Jumeirah Public Beach and past the Arabian sand dunes within view of the shiny, sail-shaped Burj Al Arab hotel. Once Joshua Randall dismounted from his bike, however, he realized something was missing: other competitors.

“Josh came in first on his bike – we were able to see him come in – and he was looking around, because there were no other bikes except the pros’. The pros start way ahead of everybody,” said Joshua’s mother Cheryl, who was watching the competition online. “He made the comment that there was nobody around him.”

Joshua – born in Crow Agency and raised in Hardin for eight years – ran, swam, and cycled to the head of all U.S. competitors in his bracket of the 2016 Ironman 70.3 competitions. The 35-year-old Perth, Australia resident (he moved there recently) competes in the 35-39 age group, and is ranked first of 4,483 athletes nationwide and 10th of 17,850 athletes in the world.

His father is Bjorn Randall and his grandfather was the late David Maxwell of Hardin.

The Ironman 70.3 competition, also called the Half Ironman, is named for the number of miles traversed in the race: 13.1 by running, 1.2 by swimming and 56 by bike. Along with the Dubai, United Arab Emirates competition, Joshua entered four more races in 2016 at St. George, Utah; Mooloolaba, Queensland, Australia; Busselton, Western Australia; and Topo, New Zealand. His total time spent in the races was 21 hours, 42 minutes and 38 seconds.

He began his first triathlon in 2004, and has qualified for every world competition since 2006. For world competitors, rankings are based on their top three results.

“At the end of the day, I’m still not as fast as a lot of people out there,” Joshua stated to his mother in Facebook correspondence. “I’ve done what I could for the year and used what I had saved to make it happen.”

He has also dabbled in full Ironman races and won a 100-mile run/cycle “Painathon” held Aug. 1, 2010 in the hills of Perth. In 2013, he went to Western Australia to swim 12.25 miles in the Rottnest Channel Swim, which he completed in 7 hours and 45 minutes. Commenting on the swim, he stated, “One time is enough!”

When not globe-hopping from one race to the next, Joshua instructs aboriginal communities in gardening through NANA Australia. According to Business News, the company is a subsidiary of NANA Development Corporation, a $2 billion global enterprise designed to help “[maximize] economic growth and workforce development.”

According to Cheryl, Joshua met NANA Australia CEO Rod Gonzales through running and, since the organization needed a gardener, “they put him to work.”

The company is fully owned by Inupiat Eskimos, based in Northwest Alaska, and encourages supplier diversity in business ventures. Joshua, who started gardening for NANA in June 2016, was a preferred candidate for the position due to being an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of South Dakota.

A lifelong enthusiast for growing plants, Joshua earned a bachelor degree in environmental horticulture from Washington State University in 2005. His first two projects in Australia are located on the north end near Marble Bar – a town known for its temperatures surpassing 100 degrees Fahrenheit – and the arid mid-region town of Wiluna. He spent part of his 35th birthday, Dec. 26, 2016, shopping at a nursery for his upcoming Wiluna garden and orchard. He uses electricity supplied by a generator and the technological limitations of the area prevented him from returning requests for comment.

Cheryl said Joshua “was born” to garden, though no one else in the family has shown an interest. This interest, she said, is present despite the fact that he grew up largely in Elko, Nev., whose 5,000-foot elevation and semi-arid climate make it difficult to grow anything besides sagebrush.

He joined the Elko Gardening Club at 12 years of age, she said, and the club – mostly made up of older people – enjoyed his participation. He would garden in their yards, she continued, “and make them beautiful.”

“It’s a boom town; we have the gold mines,” she said. “We encouraged him to go back to work at the mine. He refused.”

Following college, he spent three and a half years landscaping in Spokane, Wash. When that job didn’t offer room for advancement, Joshua’s family then encouraged him to find his calling in Perth, where he had qualified for another world tournament.

“There was actually one guy he met in Australia who is from Spokane, Wash.,” Cheryl said. “When they drove up to Wiluna, there’s a gold mine there and the mine manager knew where Elko was. It’s a small world [now].”

Joshua intends to compete in three full Ironman competitions this year, starting in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada on July 30, followed by races in South Korea and Australia.

To follow the Ironman race results, go to ironman.com.