Investment in engraving pays off for Dan’s Custom Designs owner

One year ago, Dan Willoughby of Hardin needed to make a decision. He could continue working on a farm and driving a truck – which, due to an injury in 2005, would require multiple surgeries – or he could find another line of work. Willoughby picked the second option, and it involved engraving with CO2 laser beams.

His business, Dan’s Custom Designs, evolved from an interest in gunsmithing – a wooden sign in his shed touts the importance of Second Amendment rights. What began as a search for a method of engraving guns expanded as he visited online forums and talked to “friends in the industry” on the process of engraving in general. With support from his wife, he opened the business in January.

“It was a really big investment for me to make, to roll all the dice here in Hardin,” he said, “but we knew that…the Internet and opening up stores online would broaden [our opportunities].

“It was scary the first three months, but it’s gotten better as time has progressed.”

Using a machine from Universal Laser Systems recently, Willoughby worked from his shed to engrave a decorative letter “H” onto an order of 300 orange, stainless steel cups for Hardin High School. The machine – which looks a large printer – sits next to his laptop computer, which helps him with mathematical calculations.

“I measure the diameter of the cup, enter that into the computer and it tells the rotary attachment what it should do,” he said as he placed the cup into the machine. “I take the artwork, place it on the computer and it tells the machine how much of a distance it should rotate to put the graphic on the cup.