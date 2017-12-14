Intermediate school student collects coats to help protect others from winter chill

An estimated 50 students from Hardin Primary and Intermediate schools will be receiving coats, hats and/or gloves this winter thanks to community donations sparked by Koy Willoughby.

A fifth grader at the intermediate school, Willoughby noticed that as the weather got colder, some of his fellow students were wearing “just sweatshirts” and “no hats, either.” With that in mind, he said, “I decided to get this coat drive organized.”

Donations were collected with help from his mother, Kirsten, who offered to pick up winter wear in a Nov. 8 Facebook post. Soon afterwards, Willoughby surprised intermediate school personnel with bags of donations.

“He didn’t even ask,” said intermediate school secretary Kandi Luther. “He just showed up one day with two big, black bags of coats for us.”

According to Janet Fitzpatrick, school special education secretary, Willoughby’s efforts have made an impression on students and their parents, who she said “were pretty appreciative.”

“We do have some students who did not have coats or grew out of their old coats,” she said. “[Koy] is very kind and outgoing. He has a kind heart to do that.”

As of Tuesday, about six students have received gifts of coats, hats and gloves.