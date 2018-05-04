Information sought on whereabouts of Kaylee Reichart

Editor's note: Kaylee Reichart was found Wednesday afternoon, shortly after this article went to press. According to her family, she is safe.

Hardin resident Jessica Womack is asking for help in finding her daughter, 13-year-old Kaylee Reichart, who she stated in a Facebook post was last seen Monday night before the family went to bed. She hasn’t been located as of press time.

According to Womack, her daughter is 5-foot-7 and a half inches tall, with brown hair and bluish green eyes. Reichart also has a scar along her hairline, Womack added.

“Please, if anyone has seen or has talked to her, please let me know,” Womack stated in her post. “We are all very worried about her.

“I know someone has seen her or talked to her. Any kids, please tell someone.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reichart is advised to call the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 665-9780 and/or message Womack on Facebook.