Hook, line and sinker

It was a sunny day at Willow Creek southwest of Lodge Grass as Camilo Nantes reeled in yet another fish to add to his orange bucket. Further down the beach, scattered anglers awaited the next tug on the line as children played in the mud and tossed rocks into the water. By 3 p.m. Saturday, Nantes – a Billings resident – had caught 24 pounds of “trash” fish, winning the most combined weight prize offered at the Willow Creek Fishing Derby.

In the lead-up to weigh-ins, Nantes talked with other competitors, some of whom looked inside the bucket. After a look, one man – indicating Nantes – told a recent arrival, “Don’t worry about your trash fish. He’s already got that taken care of.”

Nantes traveled to the event, he said, after hearing about it on Facebook. Despite fishing all his life, he added, he hadn’t competed in a Montana competition before visiting Willow Creek. Upon finding a place to sit with three fellow anglers, he found that he liked the creek, which had a rocky shoreline with plenty of surface area.

“It’s beautiful out here, look at it,” he said. Regarding his win, he added, “It’s kind of luck. It’s a giant body of water. You throw in your line, and hope a fish swims by and is hungry.”

Aside from the weight-based prize, winners in the adult, teen and youth categories took home prizes based on the length of their fish, specifically trout. Both adult winner Joseph Buffalo Jr. and youth winner Trey Watson caught fish that were 22 inches long. Garren Stops, the sole competitor in the teen category, won with a fish measuring 17¼ inches.

Buffalo, who also won in his category during the last fishing derby, said it was pleasant to return to the Willow Creek competition. He made it a family affair, he added, bringing along his family from Hardin and a container of “night crawlers.”

“I was glad to be here,” said Buffalo, who takes his family fishing on a weekly basis. “[You] find a good spot and do the same fishing as the Bighorn.”

Holly Old Crow organized the derby after an estimated 10-year hiatus so she could raise money for a new building for the Crow Nation’s Boys & Girls Club in Lodge Grass. According to Old Crow, she saw the need for a larger meeting place after becoming director of the organization in February.

Although the Boys & Girls Club is connected to the Crow Tribe, Old Crow said, a significant amount of funding is raised through other sources.

“We’re running out of a small classroom and trying to service 53 students,” she said. “There are lots of avid fishermen and women out here, so I know this is something they were interested in.”

The day she “put [the event] on paper,” Old Crow said, was exciting. The next two months, she continued, were “really chaotic trying to hustle as hard as I could,” and gain sponsors and participants.

“This week, it was nothing but straight up hustling,” Old Crow said. “Just fast-paced, always moving to make sure everything was coming together.”

About 79 competitors came to the event, whose experience was aided through the efforts of 30-35 volunteers, she said. Volunteers came from the Crow Executive Branch offices for the Crow secretary, Public Safety and Economic Development. Also participating were Bureau of Indian Affairs Forestry & Wildland Fire Management, and “various families and friends.”

Volunteers worked from the 6 a.m. registration past the 4 p.m. awards ceremony.

“Nobody got compensated for this,” Old Crow said. “This was all on their own time to come out.”

The “vast, vast majority” of funds and prizes for the event, she continued, were provided via donations from an estimated 20 companies or tribal entities. Among the largest donations listed were those of Crow Agency’s Apsaalooke Nights Casino – four fishing poles, two tents, four chairs and four tackle boxes – and Billings’ Universal Awards – nine trophies.

In addition, Big Bug Fly Shop in Sheridan, Wyo. donated a fly fishing tie starter kit and $100 gift card, and the four main Executive Branch positions – from chairman to vice secretary – each donated a bike (the secretary’s office added two tackle boxes).

Old Crow sees the 2017 fishing derby as a “test run” to see where the event’s strengths and weaknesses lie. Next time, she intends to start fundraising earlier and make the event even better.

As for Nantes, if the event returns next year, he said he’d probably make the 100-plus mile trip back to Willow Creek. The creek can bring the fish and he’ll bring the worms.