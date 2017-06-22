HHS senior Kayden Holds the Enemy chosen to represent Montana at Boys Nation

Hardin High School senior Kayden Holds the Enemy has been selected as one of two delegates to represent Montana starting July 21 at the American Legion’s Boys Nation meeting in Washington, D.C. This makes him the first Hardin student to represent his state in nearly a decade.

He was chosen by the program counselors out of 133 fellow students who, from June 4-9, participated in the Legion’s Boys State program at Carroll College in Helena. Joining him at Boys State was fellow Hardin senior Konnelly Shane – the son of Kenny Shane, who represented Montana at Boys Nation in 1985.

“The counselors were always watching you,” Konnelly said. “They see how you act, how respectful you are to everyone.”

According to Boys State Chairman Don Jones, Holds the Enemy was selected “based on his participation, eagerness to learn, involvement, [and] ability to communicate and work well with others.”

The two students became acquainted with city, county and state government during the program, where both campaigned for political positions in fictitious cities: Holds the Enemy at Tomahawk and Konnelly at Silver Dollar.

“It’s a mock government type of deal,” Holds the Enemy said. “When we get there, they assign us cities, counties and political parties – fake ones: there are the Frontier and Pioneer [parties].”

Their six cities were placed under the jurisdiction of two counties, who then answered to the state. To learn the function of government from a township to state level, students held assemblies, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, legislative sessions and more.

Though he didn’t make it to Boys Nation, Konnelly was elected House minority leader for the Pioneer Party. During the election, Konnelly had to defeat about eight competitors with an impromptu speech before his fellow citizens. He was surprised to win the position, saying “a lot of people liked me, I guess.”

Holds the Enemy, elected to the Public Service Commission, was similarly surprised to be chosen as a delegate because he didn’t believe the counselors had noticed him. “A lot of good people” had been present, he said, and deserved to represent their state.

“Hardin should be very proud of these two because you have one delegate going to Boys Nation and the other delegate won a state office for his party,” said Konnelly’s father Kenny, who in real life has served as speaker of the House for the Crow Tribal Legislative Branch. “They represented the community very well.”

Boys State was created in 1935 by two Illinois Legionnaires as a democratic answer to the fascist-inspired Young Pioneer Camps. According to the American Legion of Montana website, the organization “exposes boys to the rights, privileges, duties and responsibilities of a franchised citizen.”

Given the organization’s beginning, one ordinance passed by the City of Tomahawk could be seen as questionable.

“We owned all the nametags that everyone wore,” Holds the Enemy said. “You were arrested if you didn’t have a purple ‘T’ for ‘Tomahawk’ on your nametag.”

Tomahawk citizens with arrest warrants showed up to mock city court and, if convicted, were locked in a broom closet. Those incarcerated were then made to listen to recordings of bluegrass and country rock from Rob Quist – a Montana songwriter and recent candidate for U.S. House.

Odd rules aside, as a delegate, Holds the Enemy has the responsibility to write “either a bill or a resolution or both” to present at Boys Nation.

His goal, he said, is to bring to light what he believes to be educational disparities between reservation and non-reservation schools. Going into Boys State, he said, he was unaware of the government process. Now, he believes he can encourage change.

“I learned how much the government actually does for us,” Holds the Enemy said. “There’s a reason they’re there and now I see that.”

In addition to Kenny, past Boys Nation delegates from Hardin were Jeremy Shield in 1994 and Karl Spotted in 1998.