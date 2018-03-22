Healing together

Ten hours and about 23 miles were all it took this Saturday for an honor procession that started in Crow Agency’s Apsaalooke Veterans Park and ended in Lodge Grass to support missing and murdered indigenous peoples. Some of the hours were spent stopped at mile markers along Interstate 90 to honor the victims.

Many on the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations – whether they be friends, family or acquaintances of the deceased – were familiar with names on the marchers’ posters. They included Robert “Bugsy” Springfield, found dead in October 2005 one year after he went missing in the Bighorn Mountains; Freman Bends, found deceased in November 2016 four miles south of Garryowen as part of an alleged murder; and Bonnie Three Irons, whose body was found in the Wolf Mountains in April 2017 under suspicious circumstances.

More than 10 vehicles were involved in the procession, with a group of more than 20 people marching outside and braving temperatures in the 30-40 range.

The event’s organizer was BethYana Pease, founder of Lodge Grass community improvement organization Jump Start Healing. Cary Lance of Pryor’s Arrow Creek Neighborhood Watch was on hand to help with traffic control.

“It takes a community to save a community,” Pease said. “We’re healing with music, dance, art and prayer.”

While the event branched off of the movement in both Canada and the U.S. to fight the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women – which has its own acronym, MMIW, on Wikipedia – Pease expanded it to include men as well. She wore one of the event’s shirts, stating MMIP or Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples.

“I took a step back, and I looked at our community and our area,” said Pease, who rattled off a list of those missing and murdered in her community. “There are just as much men missing or murdered as there are women, so [we may as well support] both of them.”

On the last stop of the walk, sponsored by local resident Harold Brien, there was a gathering for closing speeches in Lodge Grass. To top off the event, a photo taken in front of a mural of Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow, a Crow tribal war chief and historian, which was painted in August 2017 by Ben Pease of Sells His Visions studio in Bozeman.

The mural was made during the first Jump Start Healing event in August 2017, held less than a month after a triple shooting occurred in Lodge Grass that law enforcement stated was linked to methamphetamine and gang activity.

The current walk, Pease said, was organized to help promote community healing, adding, “a lot of people haven’t forgiven the people who have murdered their loved one. It was a chance for them to let that go.”

“They were able to talk about it and pray about it, and be with people who have gone through the same experience,” she said. “It was healing together.”

Shortly after the walk, they began a small powwow in the Lodge Grass dance hall. Held for the youth, it honored a few of the basketball players for Lodge Grass who took fourth in Class B state.

Jump Start Healing has scheduled an Easter egg hunt on March 30 whose prizes will be funded through the sale of MMIP T-shirts. For more information on how to purchase a shirt, call Pease at (406) 629-0849.