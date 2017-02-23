Grant Marsh proposal met with skepticism in Hardin meeting

Three days after an all-around positive open meeting in Billings, employees of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks encountered opposition in Hardin last Thursday evening as they presented their plans for Grant Marsh Wildlife Management Area. FWP intends to purchase 425 acres south of Grant Marsh, expanding it into an an area located along the Bighorn River seven miles north of Hardin.

FWP’s January draft environmental assessment states the purchase for Grant Marsh would both “enhance the functionality” and “broaden the conservation ‘footprint’” of the area. Hunters and anglers often use the current 141-acre Grant Marsh location off Highway 47 as a place to shoot game and catch fish from nearly two miles of river frontage. The new addition would create the largest piece of public land surrounding the Bighorn River.

“The property came up for sale and was adjacent to our existing property,” said Ray Mulé, FWP’s wildlife program manager for Region 5. “It’s a tremendous wildlife habitat and great opportunity for the public of Montana to be owners of that property.”

Twenty-five percent of the $1.57 million purchase would be provided by FWP and 75 percent by U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. According to FWP wildlife biologist Megan O’Reilly, the money has already been “earmarked” for the purchase.

Thomas Mefford, who lives “on the corner where this is taking place,” objected to the plan to acquire extra acres, stating FWP has yet to take care of the land they already own. Kochia and Russian olives have overrun the area, he said, and a nearby road will likely be washed out soon due to erosion.

“You haven’t done [anything to] control the weeds down there in the [141] acres you’ve got in the Grant Marsh right now,” Mefford said. “You can’t just take on 425 acres, walk away from it and think everything is great.”

He’s called the Montana Department of Transportation “quite a few times” in an attempt to get them to improve the Grant Marsh area, Mefford said, to no avail.

Though Hardin resident Mike Martinsen expressed support for the plan in theory, he said accessibility into the area is difficult and vehicles often require chains to enter Grant Marsh. Both he and Mefford were reluctant to use federal dollars if no improvements were made.

“As far as accessibility, the word ‘pathetic,’ in my mind, just jumps out at you,” Martinsen said. “Even in the good times, there’s ruts in the road, one-way traffic, you can’t get out of these places. They’re not maintained, they’re not taken care of at all.”

Darrell Mann of Billings voiced support for the purchase as someone who has “been going down to the Bighorn” for 30 years. The road has not been an easy journey this year due the “unusual winter,” he continued, advocating that the Department of Transportation should be given the chance to fix it.

Martinsen interjected, stating the area road had never been properly fixed.

Conversation often devolved into verbal sparring matches that evening, requiring FWP personnel to insist those present calm down or move to a different topic. While Mann and Mefford were involved in some verbal bouts, however, Mann did back the local area resident up on the need for hunter safety.

Mefford has a bullet hole in the aluminum pipe of his trailer, courtesy of someone using a high-powered rifle in the area. People “who aren’t watching which direction they’re shooting,” Mefford said, could end up killing someone. With the brush in the area, he continued, shooters can’t always see local houses.

“I kind of agree with him on the high-powered rifle, but that can be changed to a rifle slug,” Mann said. “A 12-guage slug or a 20-guage slug is not going to travel like a [a bullet from] a high-powered rifle.”

Mann advised Mefford to talk to FWP about the incident, adding that it should be investigated.

“These are the comments that we want,” biologist O’Reilly said.

Deadline for comments on the proposed purchase is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24. The Grant Marsh assessment may be found by visiting fwp.mt.gov, clicking on the “News” tab and following it to “Recent Public Notices.”