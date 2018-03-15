GOP hopefuls pitch their candidacy at Lincoln/Reagan Dinner

The Big Horn County GOP held their Lincoln/Reagan Dinner in Hardin last Thursday evening to introduce about 100 area residents to some of the candidates running for office in upcoming county, state and federal elections.

Candidates included Jason Small, who is running for re-election to his seat at Senate District 21, where he represents Big Horn, and parts of both Rosebud and Powder River counties. Also present were U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who is running for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives; and Matt Rosendale, Troy Downing and Dr. Al Olszewski, who are running for U.S. Senate in an effort to defeat incumbent Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Local candidates who spoke included Karen Molina and Ernie Bear Don’t Walk, who are running for Big Horn County justice of the peace; current Sheriff Frank Simpson and Winfield Russell, who are vying for county sheriff; and incumbent County Commissioner Chad Fenner and Linda Greenwalt, who are running for the commissioner’s spot.

There are others who are running for these various positions, but did not attend the dinner.

Gianforte told those in attendance, “The people of Montana sent us there to drain the swamp.”

He said the tax reform passed late last year was being the most important piece of legislation to come out of the current U.S. Congress.

“Four million Americans have seen bonuses and raises because of the law and [Minority House Leader] Nancy Pelosi calls it crumbs,” he said. “This tax plan is a good deal for Montana.”

Gianforte mentioned that the house voted to repeal “Obamacare” and increase military spending, which also increases the pay to those serving in the armed forces. In addition, he addressed immigration and border security reform.

“Meth in Montana is Mexican meth,” he said. “We need border protection to stop illegal drugs from entering this country.”

Gianforte noted that, of the 500 bills that have passed the house, more than 400 are sitting in the senate.

Running for the senate, Olszewski, Downing and Rosendale all spoke on their desire to replace sitting Sen. Tester.

“Jon Tester needs to be held accountable,” Olszewski said. “Tester wants to talk about everything but his record.”

Downing told the audience that it about the American dream and economic opportunity, saying, “We have a president who knows how to solve problems.”

Rosendale, currently auditor for the State of Montana, added that he intended to cut regulations on businesses.

“We got to have a vision,” he said. “We need to send a leader to Washington.”

In local races, both Molina and Bear Don’t Walk believe Big Horn County needs a full-time judge. Currently, Judge Leroy Not Afraid is doing double duty as justice of the peace for Big Horn County and also chief judge for the Crow Tribe.

In the race for county commissioner Greenwalt spoke about her 15 years’ experience on the City-County Planning Board and her service to the County Fair Board.

Fenner, who has served as county commissioner for the last 18 years, spoke about his appointment to the Montana Coal Board by Gov. Steve Bullock and serving on the Montana Association of Counties board. He believes improvement has been made to the museum, Hardin Senior Center and Big Horn County Fairgrounds during his tenure.

Both Russell and Sheriff Simpson spoke about problems facing Big Horn County, including everything form the drug problem to jurisdictional issues.

The primary election for county, state and federal candidates is set for June 5.