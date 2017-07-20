Gavilon grain elevator receives $1 million ‘facelift’

An estimated $1 million in improvements have been made recently at the Gavilon grain elevator on 206 W. Railroad St. in Hardin, including a new scale, a remodeled office and the repair of the grain spout.

Gavilon is an agricultural and energy commodity business, selling ingredients for livestock feed and marketing grain. The company has been in Hardin since 1982, after it purchased the Peavey Corporation, a company already in Hardin.

According to Terry Bartlet, the area manager for Gavilon in the Hardin and Billings areas, the elevator area needed a “facelift.”

“We just want to better serve the producers of [this] area,” he said. “It was kind of a sore spot; things weren’t working like they were supposed to.”

Bartlet has been working at Gavilon for 33 years. He and a corporate operation team lined up all of the improvements at the elevator, which started in February. Bartlet said Gavilon foresees future improvements and plans in the Hardin area.

“We want to keep making it better,” he said. “More user friendly.”

Recently, Gavilon installed an asphalt pad and four foot steel walls at the grain dump west of Hardin – to better contain the grain pile – as well as an office and scale for trucks.

According to Bartlet, the old process in moving grain involved driving to the Hardin elevator to get weighed, driving to the grain pile to dump it and then returning to the elevator to get weighed a second time.

“It was a lot more time-consuming,” he said. “This is a better deal.”