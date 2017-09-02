FWP set to host public hearings for Grant Marsh land proposal

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will hold two public hearings next week to answer questions and hear comments on a proposal to add 425 acres to the Grant Marsh Wildlife Management Area seven miles north of Hardin in Big Horn County.

The meetings are set from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 and Thursday, Feb. 16. The Feb. 13 meeting will be located at FWP’s Region 5 headquarters, 2300 Lake Elmo Dr. in Billings Heights.

The Feb. 16 will be located at Big Horn County Extension Office, 317 North Custer Ave. in Hardin.

In January, FWP issued an environmental assessment, which recommends purchase of the property. This purchase is meant to help with riparian wildlife habitat conservation, upland habitat enhancement primarily for white-tailed deer and pheasants, and provide substantial public hunting and recreational opportunities.

After public comments are considered, a final recommendation will go to the Fish, Wildlife & Parks Commission and State Land Board.

The environmental assessment is available online to read or download at http://fwp.mt.gov . Follow links to News, Recent Public Notices, and Grant Marsh WMA Environmental Assessment.

In addition to the two hearings, people are encouraged to make comments in writing or online. The deadline for comments on the proposed purchase is 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

Written comments should go to Megan O’Reilly / Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks / 2300 Lake Elmo Drive / Billings, MT 59105. Emailed comments may go to O’Reilly at moreilly@mt.gov . A form for online submission of written comments is at the Grant Marsh WMA Environmental Assessment page of FWP’s website.

During the two public hearings, FWP will record spoken public comments and accept written comments to include in any decision. FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at (406) 444-3186.