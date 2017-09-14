Foundation of faith

Speakers, supper, Crow hymns and more were on the menu Saturday at Crow Community Baptist Church in Crow Agency as the congregation gathered for their 125th anniversary.

“Why are these churches still surviving? Why do they keep going on?” asked guest speaker David Lopez, pastor of First Crow Indian Baptist Church in Lodge Grass. “It’s because of the foundation that, not this building, but the church body was built on.”

Speaking from the pulpit, Lopez said this church’s founder James Gregor Burgess and the Lodge Grass church’s founder Dr. William Petzoldt “established a solid foundation [for their churches], and those foundations were the rock of Jesus Christ and the Gospel…They ministered in love.”

Burgess, the first Protestant missionary to the Crow people, likely wouldn’t have believed his congregation could last 125 years when he first arrived in Crow Agency in 1892.

After all – due to a deal with a local resident – he was offering Sunday morning services out of a room used for gambling and dancing, and he didn’t believe his reception to be friendly. Nonetheless, he persevered, moving from teepee to teepee on horseback.

“…Burgess traveled from camp to camp preaching in sign language, holding services in the teepee of his host,” states an undated entry in the Big Horn Historical Museum archives.

“He knew four of Custer’s Crow scouts and three of them were members at this church,” said Tom Jenkins, who in 2016 wrote a book on Burgess entitled James Gregor Burgess: “He Talks Up to God” (Ak Bá Coosh Ba E Dea). “Three were converted through his ministry: Curley, Goes Ahead and White Swan…White Swan gave Burgess his war bonnet that he wore at [the Battle of the Little Bighorn].”

Though Burgess performed the wedding ceremony for the fourth scout, White Man Runs Him, this man wasn’t converted to Christianity until “much later through Petzoldt’s ministry at Lodge Grass,” Jenkins’ book states.

Burgess’ opening to share the gospel came one Sunday morning, he stated, when “the winter ice had just gone out of the river [Little Bighorn] which is bank-full of muddy and turbulent water.”

Not familiar with the river, he attempted to cross with a light buggy and young horse, but was swept downstream. He crawled back ashore, “thankful to have escaped with my life,” but there was a catch. His horse was still in the river.

“The women crowded around me with angry faces and said, ‘Why don’t you go into the river and help your horse? He is a fine horse. He is drowning.’ And they pushed me toward the bank,” Burgess recalled. “Here was my opportunity to make good or die as respectably as possible, so running back to gain as much impetus as possible, I leapt into the stream and disappeared with a frightful splash to the delight of onlookers.”

“My sermon was not delivered in the dance house that day but my feats as a swimmer were very well-spread abroad,” continued Burgess, whose horse was saved from the river by a 16-year-old girl. “The next time I passed a group of Indians on the trail, the occupants of one wagon after another, pointed to me and said, ‘That’s the man who was drowned.’ No further introduction was needed.”

According to Lopez, when missionaries interact with other races, they often “try to convert not just their spirit, but their physical part.” Rather than try to change Native culture into white culture, he continued, Burgess and Petzoldt “honored the Crow culture and the Crow people,” and didn’t try to take away their language or way of life.

What Burgess started lives on today through Interim Pastor Joe Bear Cloud Sr., who decided to bring a war bonnet to the pulpit.

Bear Cloud is a Pentecostal minister whose louder preaching style can be a source of controversy for the more subdued Baptists, according to church moderator Gary H. Dawes. Still, Dawes continued, he was always taught – from Catholic school onwards – that Christians all pray to the same God.

While he may not be the same denomination as his parish, Bear Cloud said, he intends to teach people from the Bible so they “understand where we’re heading” in the afterlife, whether it be heaven or hell.

“[Jesus] is coming, whether we like it or not, to take his people – his warriors – into heaven,” he said. “The reason I am wearing this war bonnet today is I am proud of who I am. Almighty God needs Native people to preach.”