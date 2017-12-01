Fire destroys home

A mobile home located on 1130 Cactus Court in Hardin went up in flames at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and burned to the ground, despite the efforts of the city’s Volunteer Fire Department. According to Assistant Fire Chief Joe Connelly, once the trailer caught fire at the end of the local cul-de-sac, it was destroyed “pretty quickly.”

The home, owned by Rick Seder of Seder Realty LLC, contained two occupants, neither of whom were injured. They have since found another place to live, Seder said, and the house was insured.

As of Wednesday, the incident remains under investigation.