Saturday, January 14, 2017

Home / Fire Department / Fire destroys home
Fire engulfs a mobile home Friday afternoon along Cactus Court in Hardin.

Fire destroys home

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 5:59pm admin
By Andrew Turck, Big Horn County News
A mobile home located on 1130 Cactus Court in Hardin went up in flames at about 4:30 p.m. Friday and burned to the ground, despite the efforts of the city’s Volunteer Fire Department. According to Assistant Fire Chief Joe Connelly, once the trailer caught fire at the end of the local cul-de-sac, it was destroyed “pretty quickly.”
 
The home, owned by Rick Seder of Seder Realty LLC, contained two occupants, neither of whom were injured. They have since found another place to live, Seder said, and the house was insured.
 
As of Wednesday, the incident remains under investigation.

Big Horn County News

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 926
Hardin, MT 59034
 
Street address: 204 North Center Ave
Hardin, MT 59034
 
Phone:(406) 665-1008
Fax: (406) 665-1012
 

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment