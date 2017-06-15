Thursday, June 15, 2017

Home / Chris Kortlander / Faith Harvest donation
Crow Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid (left) shakes hands with Custer Battlefield Museum Director Christopher Kortlander in Garryowen after a recent donation from Faith Harvest Helpers. The organization donated hundreds of pounds of fish for the Crow Diabetes program.

Faith Harvest donation

Thu, 06/15/2017 - 5:00am admin
Crow Tribe receives boxes of salmon, couscous for Diabetes program
By Logan Jeno / Big Horn County News
With a handshake on June 8 between Custer Battlefield Museum Director Christopher Kortlander and Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid Jr., hundreds of pounds of fish went to a good cause.
 
Box after box of filleted salmon and couscous were donated to the Crow Diabetes program by the nonprofit organization Faith Harvest Helpers. The organization specializes in giving food to the needy all over America, and is now focusing on giving to diabetes programs.
 
 The FHH was started in 1989 when a group of young adults helped prepare a peach plant for donating fruit during the summer months.  Now, FHH is a ministry of a larger organization, Youth with a Mission, and donate food all over America.
 
FHH gathers excess fish from hatcheries in Washington, and ships it to food banks and feeding programs. 
 
In addition to these activities, they receive salmon from the Lummi and Nisqually tribes in Washington, who donate their fish to other tribes across the United States.
 
FHH member Cynthia Rankin is hopeful about working with Crow Tribe in the future, and expanding their program in Montana.
 
“There are disasters all over the world,” she said. “But there are people in America who need our fish [too].”
 
Rankin had known Kortlander in the past, so she thought the Custer Battlefield Museum in Garryowen could be used as a holding place for the fish until a meeting could be arranged for Crow Tribe representatives to pick it up. Kortlander now serves as the local contact for the FHH.
 
“[I try] to make sure everything flows smoothly,” he said. “I am happy to help the Crow Tribe.”
 
All three of the parties hope to experience further success in the diabetic program and create a healthier Crow Tribe.
 

Big Horn County News

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 926
Hardin, MT 59034
 
Street address: 204 North Center Ave
Hardin, MT 59034
 
Phone:(406) 665-1008
Fax: (406) 665-1012
 

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment