Faith Harvest donation

With a handshake on June 8 between Custer Battlefield Museum Director Christopher Kortlander and Crow Tribal Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid Jr., hundreds of pounds of fish went to a good cause.

Box after box of filleted salmon and couscous were donated to the Crow Diabetes program by the nonprofit organization Faith Harvest Helpers. The organization specializes in giving food to the needy all over America, and is now focusing on giving to diabetes programs.

The FHH was started in 1989 when a group of young adults helped prepare a peach plant for donating fruit during the summer months. Now, FHH is a ministry of a larger organization, Youth with a Mission, and donate food all over America.

FHH gathers excess fish from hatcheries in Washington, and ships it to food banks and feeding programs.

In addition to these activities, they receive salmon from the Lummi and Nisqually tribes in Washington, who donate their fish to other tribes across the United States.

FHH member Cynthia Rankin is hopeful about working with Crow Tribe in the future, and expanding their program in Montana.

“There are disasters all over the world,” she said. “But there are people in America who need our fish [too].”

Rankin had known Kortlander in the past, so she thought the Custer Battlefield Museum in Garryowen could be used as a holding place for the fish until a meeting could be arranged for Crow Tribe representatives to pick it up. Kortlander now serves as the local contact for the FHH.

“[I try] to make sure everything flows smoothly,” he said. “I am happy to help the Crow Tribe.”

All three of the parties hope to experience further success in the diabetic program and create a healthier Crow Tribe.