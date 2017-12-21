Expanding thrift store

The Northern Cheyenne Ministerial Association, a non-profit organization, announced recently that an approximately $1.1 million community building project will be used as the new home for a thrift store in Lame Deer.



“This newly constructed and expanded thrift store will have a dramatic impact upon the community of Lame Deer and surrounding communities,” said Ministerial Association President Willis Busenitz. “By helping with basic needs, we will stabilize residents and enable them to work towards greater self-sufficiency and personal fulfillment.”



The name chosen for the store is Emahepeva’e Netao’o Hova’ehe, which means “Everything Beautiful Thrift Store” in the Northern Cheyenne language. The community project is focused on providing services to low and moderate income people residing within five communities on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation encompassing the Rosebud and Big Horn counties.



Northern Cheyenne Ministerial Association built the thrift store’s first site in May 2012 to meet the basic needs of the Northern Cheyenne people. Shortly after opening its doors, it became apparent a new facility was necessary to meet the rising demands for clothing, winter coats, appliances, furniture, household items and other necessities.



Since May 2012, the Everything Beautiful Thrift Store has experienced growth in the short term and is poised to take advantage of its experience gained from serving customers and increasing sales.



A newly constructed community facility thrift store, the Ministerial Association believes, will enhance its opportunity to generate long-term growth in sales and provide greater services. This may be achieved through its ability to provide a greater quantity of household furnishings, appliances and higher-quality apparel items.



The new building project currently is under construction with Phase I, consisting of a 72-by-120-foot basement, already in place. This phase of the building project was built with donated labor and personal contributions from each Ministerial Association Thrift Store Board member.



Throughout the past five years, customers – including children – showed their support of the building project through contributions of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters that generated $4,132. Other sources of funds to complete the basement were obtained through community contributions and foundations that included $5,000 from the Mars Foundation and $1,000 from the Lame Deer Branch of First Interstate Bank.



Phase II of construction, which consisted of the main floor shell and roof, was completed using $300,000 in Montana Coal Board Funds awarded on June 16, 2016.



Thus far, only Phases I and II of the unfinished lower and upper levels have been completed, along with a small efficiency apartment located in the basement to house a caretaker or volunteer workers. The occupancy of this apartment will allow for on-site 24/7 monitoring and provide security services for the newly constructed building.



The Thrift Store Board wants to continue seeking funds to complete Phase III of the project. This includes finishing the interior of the building’s upper level, insulating the basement, and installing the heating/cooling system and electrical.



The final phase will be the development of a parking lot and landscaping. The Ministerial Association’s goal is to have the building completed by May 12, 2018, which is the sixth anniversary of the Everything Beautiful Thrift Store.



“I have seen the many positive impacts the thrift store has had on our communities on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation,” said Rosebud County Commissioner Ed Joiner. “Many people have grown to depend on this, and many shop there regularly. It is a great benefit to those who cannot afford to travel to Billings and buy needed items at higher prices.”

