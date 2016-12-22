Emotional Tribute

When local artist Sandra Harris began painting a portrait of volunteer and philanthropist Margaret Ping, who died Feb. 13 at 103, she wanted it to reflect who the centenarian was as a person. Her attention to detail takes account of Ping’s haircut down to the flowery designs in her sweater from international volunteer organization Global Village.

For a litmus test of sorts, Harris brought the portrait to Big Horn County Historical Museum three times to be viewed by its Director Diana Scheidt.

When she saw the finished product, Scheidt – who considers Ping as a personal friend and mentor – began to cry. That was a good sign, Harris said.

The portrait, a donation, was presented to the museum on Monday.

Looking at the finished product, one could be forgiven in mistaking it for a photograph. The metal frames are visible in Ping’s glasses, along with the glint in the eyes behind them. Harris worked to capture her subject’s “kind eyes,” which first drew her to Ping in real life when they would meet on the artist’s rural mail route.

Based on photographs Harris studied, Ping appeared to like the color blue, so she settled on an impressionistic blue background.

It’s a simple look for a woman who, by all accounts, prided herself on being thrifty.

“It’s so realistic,” Scheidt said. “I knew Sandy could paint because I saw her work, but to see Margaret in painting, yeah, it was emotional.”

Harris had only met Ping briefly on her route and had always wanted to paint her. When she learned the centenarian had died and she had yet to meet her in a deeper sense, Harris said, she began to cry.

“God was leading me to do it,” Harris said of painting the portrait. “God read my heart and knew I had a love for this human being.”

She was inspired to paint and donate the portrait to the museum by the last line of Ping’s obituary: “A gift of volunteer time would hold special meaning.” She contacted Scheidt the following week.

Ping’s own community work, Harris learned, spanned decades – and sometimes countries – in the YWCA, Rocky Mountain College, church and women’s groups, and Big Horn County Historical Museum in Hardin.

The museum sits on a 40-acre piece of land once owned by Ping’s father James “J.J.” Jackson. Her father wanted to donate the land for the public good and, when she inherited it after he died in 1975, Ping followed through on his wish.

“She not only gave the land, she gave her time,” said Scheidt, who sat on the Big Horn County Historical Museum Board with Ping as recently as 10 days before her death. “She stayed so vested with the museum.”

In addition, though she didn’t boast about it, Ping would loan money for prospective students to go to college and kept track of it. If the student paid her back, she would then loan the money to someone else.

She never married or had children, Scheidt said, which gave her more of an opportunity to serve the world as a whole.

“I’m glad to have this finished for Christmas,” Harris said, “because her life and my passion seem to be summed up in bringing peace on earth and goodwill toward men.

“Now that I’ve gotten to know her better through her books, I really feel sad that I never got to sit down and visit with her. But I feel blessed to have gone on this journey.”

Through the portrait, Scheidt said, she wants to help keep her friend’s “spirit alive.” That way, many years down the road, someone might find the portrait and ask, “Who was Margaret Ping?”

“We’ll keep the literature here,” she said.