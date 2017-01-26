Drama Club prepares Hardin’s first Thespian Festival preview for Feb. 1

For those who have gone through school, it can be a difficult, sometimes miserable experience where students might combat the demons of bullying, poor body image, drug use, strained family relationships and more. In a Feb. 1 production of “Fighting Demons” by Angela Hill, Hardin High School’s Drama Club will show this struggle personified in the middle school auditorium.

Their production of “Fighting Demons” will be the high school’s entry for the Montana State Thespian Festival being held from Feb. 6-7 at the University of Montana in Missoula. Though Hardin has participated in the festival for nearly two decades, this is the first time they have hosted a preview event for the local public.

David Prather, a high school junior, will be acting in the festival for the first time. He plays Cyrus, a drug addict who, in the play, personifies his habit as a female who is “beautiful, tempting and deadly.” Addressing his role, Prather said he liked that it gave him the opportunity to delve into the mind of a different person.

“It’s somebody with a completely different lifestyle and background,” said Prather, who runs cross-country, and competes in speech and drama. “It challenges what I think and how I view the world.

“You want to look like you’re actually that person, not your own self reading the lines of another person.”

Both he and fellow actor Shelby Uffelman readily admit to looking in the mirror to get their expressions right. “All the time,” Uffelman added.

With background in volleyball and a full head of hair, Uffelman portrays Lilah, a student with acute myeloid leukemia who is constantly tired and going bald.

Acting roles, Prather and junior student Keianna Cachora said, offer a chance for expression that used to not be feasible for them.

“I couldn’t go on stage and talk in front of people,” said Cachora, who wants her character to remain unknown for now, “but when you’re somebody else, you can do that.”

According to Drama Club Director Darren Means, he will host the play in Hardin as well as Missoula this year in part to thank the Hardin School Board and District for their continued support of the trip to the Thespian Festival. Without this support, he said, costs involving transportation, licensing and entry fees would likely be impossible. Costs are divided among the district, school board and drama club.

Superintendent Dennis Gerke, he said, had appreciated the fact that the school’s drama club had increased from 12 students last year to 18. Gerke wants to see the program grow, a goal Means himself aims to accomplish. In the meantime, Means wants to give drama club supporters the opportunity to see what they helped finance.

“One of the reasons we’re going to have the production here is to give the board and family members a chance to see [the play],” Means said. “Even if they wanted to go to Missoula and see it, we have so many schools there and such limited space, they don’t have extra tickets for people to just come in and sit and watch.”

During the play, the middle-to-high-school-aged characters wake up in a mysterious realm, their hands are bound and demons approach to drag them into an abyss. The students need to choose whether to continue in this prison or fight their way to freedom.

“Everyone can be saved,” states one named Eli, trying to redeem himself as his fellow students are pulled away.

“No, not everyone,” states Cyrus.

“Why not?” Eli asks. “Why would anyone want to stay trapped?”

“It’s easier,” answers Alice, who suffers from bulimia.

This play was chosen by the students and directed by Means, who began his work at the school in 2012 with “The Bloody Attack of the Evil Demonic Giraffe Puppet.” In addition to directing the play, Means is also leader for Troupe 5330 of the International Thespian Society.

“I like to give them as much freedom as I can,” Means said of his actors. “If you do that, then they tend to be a little more dedicated to what they’re doing. The more dedication you have, the better the play comes off.”

To recoup the costs associated with the extra production, a fee will by collected at the door. One dollar from each ticket will be donated to the Helping Hands Food Bank in Hardin.