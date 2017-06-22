Custer had a child? Artifact may be linked to such an existence

On Nov. 27, 1868, Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer attacked a Southern Cheyenne camp at what is now known as Cheyenne, Okla. His attack on the camp is best remembered as the Battle of Washita River, or the Washita Massacre. Out of this conflict, Custer acquired 53 women and children as “prisoners of war,” and one of them may have been special to him.

Her name is Monahsetah. A woman of whom Custer once said as having “bright, laughing eyes, a set of pearly teeth and a rich complexion.” Custer further stated that “her well-shaped head was crowned with a luxuriant growth of the most beautiful silken tresses, rivaling in color with the blackness of the raven.”

To many historians, this raven-haired beauty is claimed to be Custer’s second wife. One account from an interpreter who was enlisted with the 7th Cavalry under Custer named Rafael Romero, has given historians a new insight of who Custer was.

From acclaimed historian Joseph Agonito, who cites Romero’s account from Custer’s My Life on the Plains, Custer had unknowingly married a young woman, possibly Monahsetah during a tribal custom. That custom was ritualized by an elder woman of the tribe, who took the girl’s hand and placed it in Custer’s, then recited what was thought to be a prayer to the “Great Spirit” prior to him departing from Washita. This was said to be an attempt to make peace with the white leader.

In the same account, Romero notes that Custer had remained silent and passive during the ritual, so as to be cordial to the tribe. However, once he had found out what was happening, he respectively declined the offer. Even if Custer declined the offer, though, it is probable that the ritual was sanctified in the eyes of the Cheyenne.

In comparison to another account by Captain Frederick Benteen, Custer ended up taking a liking to the young Indian maiden, and lived with her during the winter of 1868 through the spring of 1869. Monahsetah served as Custer’s interpreter and traveled with him. One might note that Monahsetah hardly knew any English, let alone spoke it. Further, on her return to Fort Hays that April, she was put with the rest of the captive Natives prior to the arrival of the lieutenant colonel’s wife Elizabeth Custer.

In a latter-day premise not suggested during the Custer era, and still shrouded in mystery and controversial accounts, many claimed and still believe that during that Spring of 1869, Custer and Monahsetah engaged in a sexual relationship with each other. From that relationship, some say, Monahsetah had conceived a child from Custer.

Many experts also claim that Tom, Custer’s brother actually may have been responsible for the child, as Frederick Benteen reported both brothers enjoying their time with Monahsetah. Tom also had given Monahsetah the nickname “Sallie Ann,” and was said to have fathered a child with “a young woman” in Monroe, Mich., according to Elizabeth Custer’s Following the Guidon. The child was never spoken of by name or included in the Custer family lineage.

An artifact, recently acquired by a donor and loaned to the Custer Battlefield Museum collection in Garryowen, may be linked to this alleged child’s existence: a stillborn bison calf head, sinew sewn, beaded, and once filled with medicine. The tag on this unique pouch reads “Tobacco Pouch; Made by Yellow Bird, Yankton Sioux.”

This artifact was originally held in the collection of the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, a Catholic religious institute dedicated to “The elevation of the Divinity of Jesus Christ to Native Americans and Black Americans through apostolate of prayer and work.” This institute would have once held connections with Native American peoples of the time surrounding the rumored existence of this descendant.

Yellow Bird (sometimes recorded as Yellow Swallow) was, in fact, the name said to be given to the child by Monahsetah. Native American accounts of the child claim it to be fair skinned with light streaks in its hair. Monahsetah, as well as many other Native Americans, knew Custer as “Yellow Hair,” so in this case the child’s name would be appropriate.

Although Monahsetah was Cheyenne, one of the several conflicting accounts of Yellow Bird’s later life state that he had married a Yankton Sioux woman, thus being adopted into their tribe.

Even Monahsetah herself was cited at her mother Skunk Woman’s heirship hearing, giving very brief details on the child. Although she claimed Skunk Woman as Yellow Swallow’s mother, it’s most likely that she had adopted the child as her own to save Monahsetah from the embarrassment it would cause her. Seeing as the life of the child after birth has so many differentiating accounts and theories, it’s difficult to find any circumstantial evidence as to the true legacy of Yellow Bird.

Perhaps this artifact holds some account as to when and where this Custer descendant once called home, and to its existence. Perhaps no such child was ever even conceived.

Perhaps this artifact holds some account as to when and where this Custer descendant once called home, and to its existence. Perhaps no such child was ever even conceived.