Crow Sen. Crooked Arm dies during fourth term in office

During the Crow Tribe’s transition from the 1948 Crow Constitution to the current, 2001 version, Ben Cloud found himself as the first speaker of the House for the Crow Tribe’s first Legislative Branch. Aged 45 at the time, he was responsible for leading a group of senators who largely consisted of elders, often translating for them from English to their native Crow language.

Those 15 years ago, Cloud – now the tribe’s media coordinator – worked with another newly-elected senator, Vincent Crooked Arm Sr. of the Big Horn District. Crooked Arm, 79, died on Dec. 24 while still shaping tribal committees and resolutions as a senator during his fourth term in office.

“He’s always been my hero, you know?” Cloud said. “He’s been there since the start.”

Looking back at a conversation with Crooked Arm, Cloud was happy to hear the four-term senator appreciated him sticking “to the rules.” Decisions weren’t made quickly, Cloud said, because in the early years especially, a wrong turn could send the Crow government on a path not beneficial to the tribe.

“Throughout the years, he’d seen a lot of changes,” Cloud said of Crooked Arm, “but the backbone of the Legislative Branch began in the first four years, when we were there.

“He was always asking what would happen if we made this decision and he was always involved.”

At the time of his death, Crooked Arm was a member in six of the Legislature’s seven committees. Sen. Pat Alden Jr. who serves in the Big Horn District as secretary of the House, said Crooked Arm had become an all-around worker and was viewed as a “well-respected, humble man.” As an added bonus, Crooked Arm was knowledgeable in how the 1948 Constitution operated when the senators needed a reference.

He didn’t speak often, Alden said, but when he did his words carried weight.

“He was the elder for our branch,” Alden said. “Every time he spoke, everyone made a point to listen.”

Cloud, for his part, was impressed by Crooked Arm’s willingness to stick with the Legislative Branch into his 70s. Being a senator, he said, can be a difficult job.

“I’m really proud of him,” Cloud said.

A Dec. 27 Facebook post from the Legislative Branch expressed “profound sorrow and heartfelt condolences” to Crooked Arm’s family and the Big Horn District for their loss. Crooked Arm, it states, “served his district with dignity.”