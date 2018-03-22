County residents advised to prepare for possible flooding

Following a snowfall last Thursday night, Big Horn County residents likely have noticed their town streets became a little slushier, but now have dried up. This does not mean the chances of flooding have dried up as well.

Though the county was going through a “perfect world” scenario in regards to snowmelt, according to disaster and emergency services coordinator Ed Auker, this is beginning to change come April. As temperatures rise above 32 degrees Fahrenheit – freezing point – and snowpack continues to thaw across Montana, he believes the chance of flooding will increase.

Tom Frieders, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Billings, explained this is due to the unusually “persistent cold” that remained into the first half of March. National Weather Service data show there is more than two inches of snowpack in Hardin, which triples to six inches in the valleys and traveling east toward Busby. Once the snow melts, it needs to flow somewhere.

“In a perfect world, [there would be a] gradual warmup; slow, gentle melting; minor impacts; and everything works out nicely,” Auker said. “In a not-so-perfect world, we get very hot very quickly and all this stuff tries to go to the rivers all at once. Culverts are full, roads are blocked, all sorts of misery associated with it.”

Auker cited three main types of flooding that may occur. First, he stated, could be flooding that comes in the short term from low-level melt-off if snow liquefies too quickly for sewers to account for it. Second could be flooding that results from ice jams, or frozen blockages within local rivers. Third, he concluded, could arrive from mountain runoff in May and June.

Currently, Auker said, his primary concern in regards to ice jams is the Little Bighorn River, which flows northward across the Crow Reservation – past Wyola, Lodge Grass and Crow Agency – then connects to the Bighorn River near Hardin. He drove along the Little Bighorn recently, he continued, and noticed areas where the river is allowing for “a gentle ice departure” to flow through.

“We’re not going to see the dramatic ice jams, I hope,” he said. “Some of my counterparts in Crow Agency are watching from Lodge Grass clear to Wyola and above, and are seeing similar things.”

For precautions, Auker wrote, “Keep an eye on the situations as they change; start moving livestock and equipment out of flood-prone areas; begin easing the water routes, making its flow easier through your area; make sure your prescriptions and other necessities are stocked; and finally, consider where you will go if you must evacuate.”

The National Weather Service, Frieders said, will be monitoring the area and warn of the “potential for significant runoff or rapid melting” caused by “warming pattern[s].”

“Any of the areas could potentially see some overland flooding and runoff into low-lying areas,” he said, regarding Big Horn County. “Probably the biggest concern will be in rural areas if you have unpaved roads – muddy roads certainly are going to be an impact.”

This Thursday, Auker said, the temperature is predicted to rise to 51 degrees Fahrenheit, with a low of 39. By Friday, the low will drop back below freezing, but “Thursday night or Friday, we should see more water going into the river.”