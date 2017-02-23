Cloud Peak Energy tops Wall Street expectations for 4Q

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) on Feb. 15 reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Gillette, Wyoming-based company - who has an exploration and leasing agreement on the Crow Reservation - said it had net income of 39 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The coal miner posted revenue of $227.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.6 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $21.8 million, or 35 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $800.4 million.

Cloud Peak shares have climbed almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.66, nearly quadrupling in the last 12 months.