In this Nov. 15, 2016 photo, a mechanized shovel loads coal from an 80-feet thick seam into a haul truck at Cloud Peak Energy's Spring Creek mine near Decker, Mont. Coal from the mine is shipped to power plants for generating electricity.

Cloud Peak Energy tops Wall Street expectations for 4Q

By The Associated Press
Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) on Feb. 15 reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
 
On a per-share basis, the Gillette, Wyoming-based company - who has an exploration and leasing agreement on the Crow Reservation - said it had net income of 39 cents.
 
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.
 
The coal miner posted revenue of $227.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $235.6 million.
 
For the year, the company reported net income of $21.8 million, or 35 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $800.4 million.
 
Cloud Peak shares have climbed almost 1 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $5.66, nearly quadrupling in the last 12 months.

