Charges against Brian Wolf dismissed

Counts against Brian Wolf of Hardin for sexual assault and intimidation were dismissed with prejudice last Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Blair Jones.

Wolf, 48, was accused on June 27 of molesting a child under the age of 16 between 2015 and 2016, and threatening to hurt her brother and sisters. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a motion to dismiss submitted Aug. 10 by Deputy Big Horn County Attorney Randen Schoppe, he stated his office “does not believe it has sufficient evidence to support the charge.”

He found it “necessary and proper” to dismiss the case, he stated in the motion, because “further investigation by the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office revealed that S.B., the alleged victim, had lied to law enforcement [.]”

Charges were dropped five days before his pretrial hearing was scheduled on Aug. 15.