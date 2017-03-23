Byron joins EPA child protection team

The Environmental Protection Agency recently gained a new volunteer member in Hardin resident Dr. Lori Byron, a pediatrician for St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings who has worked in the medical field since 1984. Her past accomplishments include achieving the 2005 Native American Child Advocacy Award and serving as president of the Montana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatricians.

Byron has stuck to state boards in the past and this is her first time going national. She will be volunteering on the EPA’s Children’s Health Protection Advisory Committee.

“I was joking with someone the other day that, really, the EPA should have been named the Human Health Protection Agency, because that’s what it does,” Byron said. “It protects human health against things that are put into the environment, so that they don’t make us sick or ill.”

One of Byron’s current targets is contamination caused by lead, a highly-toxic metal that can cause severe physical and mental problems – especially in children.

While lead is no longer an ingredient in paint or gasoline, she said, poisonings can still occur as the result of lead pipes used in water distribution. This happened most famously in Flint, Mich., where more than 100,000 residents since 2014 may have been exposed to dangerous amounts of the metal in their drinking water. As of Friday, the EPA has granted the city $100 million to upgrade their water system.

Lead poisoning is more prevalent in cities and people who live in houses built before the 1960s, Byron said. Young children often crawl around, she explained, and put things in their mouths that they shouldn’t.

“The EPA sets the rules to keep us safe,” Byron said. “If a certain industry puts something toxic into our environment, they either get fined for it or they’re not allowed to do it.”

Because Big Horn County doesn’t have “a lot of industry,” Byron said, the EPA likely won’t focus on the local area, aside from their usual regulations to county coal production.

“Certainly, all industries are regulated; for instance, the coal-fired power plants have regulations as to the amount of pollution that can be put out,” Byron said. “There’s talk going around that industries can self-regulate. Industries could self-regulate, but a lot of them are not going to do that. That’s why we have laws.”

Byron was critical of plans by the current Executive Branch to cut EPA funding under the Trump Administration. President Donald Trump’s budget blueprint, at present, calls for slashing the EPA budget by 31 percent – from $8.2 billion to $5.7 billion. This leaves EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt $1.3 billion fewer than the $7 billion he pressed for, according to The New York Times.

Commenting on the cut, Mick Muvaney, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, told the Washington Post, “You can’t drain the swamp and leave all the people in it. So, I guess the first place that comes to mind will be the Environmental Protection Agency.”

To Byron, this outlook “is a big problem.”

“It would be like cutting the funding to your police force,” Byron said. “We’re going to be protected less if that happens.”

Big Horn County is served through the EPA’s Denver regional office, which includes the states of Montana, Colorado, North and South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming. In all, 10 regional offices manage national EPA affairs.