Building a better foundation

At a time when American trust in their government is rated at historic lows, former Crow Chairman Darrin Old Coyote’s administration has made quantifiable progress. Under his leadership, the Crow Tribe has not only eliminated a $12 million debt from before he became chairman in December 2012, but more than doubled the per capita payments for its members.

Back in 2012, a newly-inaugurated Darrin – the former vice secretary – entered the Crow administration building to find widespread vandalism after defeating incumbent Chairman Cedric Black Eagle. The computers had been wiped clean, equipment was missing, a broken boiler had flooded the west end of the building and someone had defecated in the offices.

Following his victory against Darrin, Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid – the former secretary – had a much smoother transition, free of vandalism. He also inherited a tribal government as of Monday that is completely “in the black” financially, said Darrin, citing an accounting sheet from First Interstate Bank.

It won’t be without its own set of challenges, however.

In a Tuesday Facebook post, Not Afraid stated he has placed hiring on hold “until we understand where the Crow Tribe’s finances are.” Despite what Darrin said that evening, according to Not Afraid, finances “are not only in disarray but there is a lack of strategic planning for long-term financial accountability.” According to Not Afraid, he will likely have a “tough” first year, while putting everything together.

“We’re there for the Crow people, not vice versa,” Darrin said, describing how he sees the position of chairman. “This seat belongs to the Crow people, it’s their’s. It doesn’t belong to me, it doesn’t belong to A.J., it belongs to the Crow people. So treat it with respect.”

Some political opponents of Darrin during the election had claimed December per capita would be cut as a result of a reduction in payments to the tribe from Westmoreland Coal Company, despite the agreement stating “tribal royalty…shall be reduced by -0- cents per ton.” One opposing legislator was even quoted in the Billings Gazette as stating the “secret” reduction would bring per capita payments to $22.10.

When Darrin first started as chairman, per capita payments for December 2012 were $150 each. Tribal members this Christmas will likely be bringing home more presents with a per cap of $325.

“I tried to make it $322.10, but I got outvoted and it’s $325,” he said, referencing the “secret” $22.10 number. “I tried to make it $322.10 to send a message to all the liars and fakers, but they said to round it off to the nearest dollar.”

On Friday, his last day as chairman, he received a prayer service and appreciation dinner to honor him and First Lady Bobbi Jo Old Coyote at Crow Agency’s Multipurpose Building. The event was financed and organized for that evening by members of the Crow Reservation’s six districts.

Festivities seemed solemn at first – Darrin had, after all, been voted out in favor of Not Afraid. Darrin lightened the mood, however, by dancing to live music with Bobbi Jo and assuring the crowd that no one present was in danger or should feel guilty.

“You’re okay. Enjoy. You don’t have to worry about nothing,” he said as the crowd clapped. “You’re all Apsáalooke. You’re all Crow.”

A pamphlet was passed out during the event detailing the Old Coyote Administration’s accomplishments as it had incorporated its strategy to first help the tribe as a whole, then its communities, then its individual members.

The administration plan started with larger-scope projects such as 2013’s coal leasing deal with Cloud Peak Energy and the ongoing construction of a 9 megawatt hydroelectric facility in Fort Smith. It then moved into community-oriented projects separating business from politics a la 2014’s Apsaalooke Cattle Company in Pryor and 2015’s Crow Nation Express in Crow Agency. Darrin had planned more individual projects for later, such as a Crow-owned bank and home for tribal mothers and children, but the Not Afraid Administration will need to decide whether to finish these endeavors.

“Today, I know a lot of people were sad in the administration building, a lot of people were upset but, for me, I have no regrets,” Darrin said, to cheers from the crowd. “I didn’t leave the tribe in shambles. I didn’t leave them in the red. Right now, there are no programs in jeopardy.”

To show their gratitude, the event’s organizers hosted the feed for an estimated 300 people. Nearly all in attendance lined up at one point for emotional thank you’s with Darrin and Bobbi Jo, during which they accepted more than $12,800 in donations – some in a nearby guitar case – from both regular members and employees. Unlike U.S. presidents, Crow chairmen do not receive any financial benefits after they leave.

“I thought nobody would help us after they removed him,” said Bobbi Jo who, like many tribal spouses in politics, volunteers behind the scenes without fanfare. “The people who donated, I thank them.”

Now that he’s out of office, Darrin plans to “enjoy [his] family” for a while and finally clean up around the house. As for what he plans after that, he said, “I’ll tell you here in a few months.”