Bill’s Auto Parts celebrates 40 years

Local business Bill’s Auto Parts is celebrating 40 years of serving Big Horn County on Thursday, Dec. 8. Owned by Mike and Beth Ann Stenerson, the business was started by Mike’s parents Bill and Dorothy in 1976 when they opened the doors for business on Dec. 20.

The business opened in a newly-built building located on the 200 block of North Cody and remained there until it moved into its new home on Center Avenue, across from Shopko, in 2008.

Mike and Beth Ann purchased the business from his parents in 1998.

“I still have the first invoice of the first purchase,” Bill said. “[It] was to Bill Eshleman and it was for a set of tire chains.”

According to Mike and Beth Ann, not only have they worked at the store but, at one time or another, so did Mike’s sisters and their spouses. Since it opened, there have been three generations of Stenersons helping customers.

For the Stenersons, all agreed the business was about family and this includes the employees that have worked for either Bill and Dorothy, or Mike and Beth Ann, over the past 40 years.

“We are greatly fortunate to have the employees we have and have had over the years,” Beth Ann said. “They are family to us.”

Has the auto parts industry changed in 40 years? According to both Mike and Bill, the technology in automobiles has impacted the business.

“Forty years ago, we sold a lot more parts for rebuilding engines,” Mike said. “Today, it’s common to get more than 200,000 miles on an engine compared with 60 to 70,000 miles 40 years ago. Today, we sell more sensors, fuel pumps and other technology-related parts.”

Mike and Bill also commented on the change in the business landscape. Forty years ago, Hardin had three implement dealers, gas stations that did engine repair and maintenance, and more family farmers.

“These changes have changed the auto parts business,” Mike said.

Another technology change over the years was the computerization in the business. It went from rows of automotive parts books, manual invoicing, a hand-cranked cash register, and a manual card file inventory system to computer point of sales and inventory tracking systems.

One of the benefits with the 2008 location, according to Mike and Beth Ann, is better access and visibility. The bigger store also offered more retail space.

Not being used to retail, Beth Ann said, “We were unprepared that the impact of retail would have. It was more beneficial to business than we could have hoped for.”

The Stenersons and their staff look forward to serving Big Horn County for another 40 years.

Mike, Beth Ann, Bill, Dorothy and their staff – Curtis, Wayne, Jim and Shawn – invite everyone to the store’s open-house from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8 to celebrate four decades of service to Big Horn County.