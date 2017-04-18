Bighorn River Alliance set to host informational meeting on Wednesday

The Bighorn River Alliance is hosting an informational meeting at Fort Smith’s Bighorn Baptist Church starting 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 for the public regarding the Bighorn River. It will include presentations from the Bureau of Reclamation, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the National Park Service.

This meeting a forum for local residents to ask questions directly to agency partners that play a role in the health of the Bighorn River.

Agency Updates and Presentations By:

· Bureau of Reclamation – Clayton Jordan & Steve Davies

· Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks – Mike Ruggles - MFWP Fisheries Biologist

· Bighorn National Park Service – Regina Dissler - Interim Park Superintendent

Public questions and discussion will follow the presentations. The Alliance will provide refreshments. For more information or questions, contact Anne Marie Emery at 406- 606-2353 or email info@bighornriveralliance.org.