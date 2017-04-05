Bighorn rising

Two years ago, Ginny Mitchell’s pasture and corrals west of Hardin were beset by schools of carp that swam onto her land with the rising Bighorn River. Once the carp left, noxious weeds overtook her grass in a “horrible” display, she said, ruining five acres of viable hay pasture.

In present day, as the Bighorn chips away at her riverbank while flowing in excess of five times its normal rate, she hopes her property doesn’t become an aquatic passageway once again.

Due to the slope of her land, she said, “rip-rapping” the area with stones won’t help. Mitchell can only wait as the river takes its toll. On a neighbor’s field near where the City of Hardin’s pump house is located, the river is already encroaching.

“It’s unreal,” she said. “You could see a lot if you were to drive down there.”

Russell Dill, superintendent of public works for the city, stopped his truck on a dirt road Monday afternoon to examine the water transmission lines. These lines pipe water underground from the pump at the Bighorn River to the treatment plant, he said.

According to Dill, if the river cuts a channel through the nearby area, it could “undermine the main transmission lines from the pump.”

“There’s the potential of breaking those lines,” he said, “then you lose your capability to pump water up to the city to be treated.”

A severed connection between the lines and treatment plant would mean, until it was repaired, local residents would need to make do with what already was available stored at the water tower located on a hill six miles away along Old U.S. Highway 87.

Precautionary measures

Walking along the riverbank, Hardin City Council member Kenny Kepp pointed out the dikes placed by city crews to protect intake and piping. Easing his way over a pile of concrete rip-rap, he also indicated patches of grass poking up from beneath the river.

“That was a regular island out there,” he said. “Now, it’s all covered with water.”

Though city crews are currently pulling overtime working and monitoring the Bighorn area, a City of Hardin press release is advising local residents to conserve water in case of a transmission line breakage.

Until the Bighorn slows down, Hardin Mayor Jack Lane advised residents, “Don’t wash your car, don’t run your swimming pool full and don’t water your lawn.”

“It’s the water in the tank that we need to conserve; we need to keep the rate down,” Lane said. “I want people to drink water with their meals and use their indoor plumbing, but I don’t want them to be out there, just spraying it around.”

Presently, the city has 1 million gallons of water in storage, 20 percent of which Kepp said is reserved to keep the city from burning. Two hundred thousand gallons of water may seem like a significant amount but, according to Kepp, “that would go fast in a big fire.”

Federal connection

Though predicting the future of the Bighorn is difficult, according to Steve Davies, Montana Area Office manager for the Bureau of Reclamation, high water flows will likely continue “through May, through June and possibly into July.”

“It will remain what it was in April or maybe even increase a little bit,” Davies said. “Sudden changes in weather patterns that provide significant precipitation could result in higher flows. Everybody along the river needs to be aware of that potential.”

BOR is in charge of managing the Yellowtail Afterbay Dam in Fort Smith, which controls the amount of water that empties from Bighorn Lake into the Bighorn River.

Both Montana and Wyoming offices of the BOR along the Bighorn have released record amounts of water this year, he said, to prepare for the upcoming runoff. The expected runoff, he said, is double the normal amount.

“We’ve got good storage in the reservoir, but we’re continuing to prepare for the eventual runoff to really kick into high gear as temperatures warm up,” Davies said. “We don’t want to increase storage at this time…until runoff actually begins.”

Throughout the management process, the BOR and City of Hardin have remained in regular contact.

Dill, for his part, has been trying to get the BOR to lower the water flow so his crews can perform a bank stabilization project. At its current flow rate, he continued, fixing the area would be difficult.

As for Lane, he appeared frustrated with the current situation, saying Hardin “shouldn’t have to pay the whole price for the snowpack in the mountains.”

“I can understand them trying to keep the dam levels down, but we need a break,” he said. “We’re a poor community. We shouldn’t have to deal with everybody else’s problems.”