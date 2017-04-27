Big Horn County Historical Museum commemorates American entry into WWI

Hardin Mayor Jack Lane took on the role of educator Saturday, putting his master’s degree in history to use by teaching local citizens about World War I and its surrounding issues. Topics of the day included the reasons behind the United States entering the war on April 6, 1917, along with weapons and tactics used in the conflict.

An estimated 400 Big Horn County soldiers joined the Allied Powers in World War I to fight against Europe’s Central Powers – Germany, Austria-Hungary, the Ottomon Empire and Bulgaria. One of the last people to die in the war was county resident Walter Kollmar, a battalion runner for the 315th Infantry who was killed in France by a high-explosive shell two days before the Powers called a truce.

More than 4,000 Montanans would die by the conflict’s end, 18 of whom were county residents.

“Human history is military history,” Lane said. “There are no years of peace.”

Suzy Havener, director of the Big Horn County Historical Museum in Hardin, decided to host Lane as the speaker for the building’s open house on the recommendation of local resident Robert Whiting.

“He said, ‘Gee, Jack goes to my church and knows all about World War I.’ He [also] has all these artifacts,” Havener said. “I called him up and he was so excited to do it.”

Lane, a 1971 graduate of the University of Denver, said he hadn’t given a presentation on war like this in “years and years.” He had originally wanted to teach history when he exited the university but, upon finding no available jobs, he left his Ph.D. studies without finishing his dissertation and joined law enforcement.

Starting one of his talks by unsheathing the Patton Saber (“you kill on the thrust”), Lane went through a collection of historical books, swords, firearms and helmets acquired over a lifetime of learning.

Many of the more than nine million fatalities among the soldiers, he said, occurred because “nobody knew what to do with all” the new weapons that could rapidly fire bullets, scar lungs or spit fire. World War I, he continued, “was a good war not to be a part of.”

According to Lane, many artifacts from the war were also lost because they were tossed in the trash.

“My aunt Hattie was throwing this in the garbage,” he said, picking up a century-old helmet camouflaged in varying shades of green paint. “Beware of women cleaning house.”

Lane’s interest in the past was ignited by his uncle Lloyd, who “got caught smoking behind the barn” as a teenager and ran away to Surgis, S.D. to join the U.S. Cavalry. Lloyd happened to link up with the 13th Regiment at Fort Meade, who would go on to pursue Mexican revolutionary Francisco “Pancho” Villa and his troops across the desert from 1916-17.

General John J. Pershing of the U.S. Army assembled a force to capture Villa in response to the revolutionary’s raid of Columbus, N.M., a small desert town located three miles north of the Mexican border. A firefight had ensued as a result of the raid, causing the deaths of seven U.S. soldiers, 15 civilians and more than 90 of Villa’s men.

“Uncle Lloyd said, ‘Well, that sounds like an act of war,’” Lane said. “At least that’s what he told me later.”

Villa’s raid coincides with World War I in Europe, Lane said, through the Zimmermann Telegram a secret message sent from Germany in January 1917 proposing an alliance with Mexico and Japan if the U.S. entered the war. At the time the U.S. was supplying Great Britain in their fight against Germany.

“It’s not because we liked the British,” Lane said. “It’s because we couldn’t get through their blockade and supply the Germans.”

The telegram, after it was intercepted by the British, helped turn public sentiment against the Germans. Soon, following other incidents, the U.S. joined the war on the side of the Allied Powers. Of Lane’s uncles, Lloyd fared the best.

“I had another uncle who had been gassed in World War I, and I had a shirt-tail uncle – my mom’s uncle – who died in World War I trying to prop-start a fighter plane,” Lane said. “He caught his scarf in the prop and it tore his head off. So I stay away from airplanes.”

Gary Sieverding, currently working at 7th Ranch RV Camp in Garryowen, was one of the estimated 30 people to attend each of Lane’s speeches. Like Lane, he picked up his interest in World War I from a family member – his grandfather, who was “gassed” in 1918 during the Battle of the Argonne Forest. It was the final major offensive of the war, fought in France for 47 days until the conflict’s end.

His grandfather died in a car accident before he was born, Sieverding said, but his father “passed on oral history about how it happened.” He also listened to stories from and about family members who served during World War II, including an uncle – currently 96 – who fixed P-51 Mustang airplane engines in England and France.

The talk was interesting, Sieverding said, especially given the context regarding the county. Barely 40 years prior, he continued, U.S. soldiers were fighting with many Native American tribes over the frontier. Once World War I started, both groups joined to fight an international war.

As for Lane, he was happy to address a topic different from the usual city issues.

“I can’t get people to listen to my political speeches,” he joked. “They get really tired of hearing about potholes.”