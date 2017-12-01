Big Horn County hires Schoppe as new deputy attorney

Randen Schoppe, a former defense attorney for Law Offices of James L. Vogel in Hardin, has moved to the side of the prosecution as Big Horn County’s new deputy county attorney. His position – which was vacant since August 2016 – will require overseeing criminal investigations, filing charging documents, arguing in court and conducting trials in a county that is expected to process more than 100 felonies this year.

Since starting on Jan. 3, Schoppe has “hit the ground running,” according to County Attorney Gerald “Jay” Harris, who chose to hire him for his “passion for legal work” and experience in criminal law.

“Randen has a great deal of experience as a criminal defense attorney in Big Horn County and Yellowstone County, along with extensive knowledge of local trends in criminal conduct,” Harris wrote in an email. “He knows the local judges, local defense attorneys, local peace officers, and will connect with the local citizenry when they are called upon to serve as jurors.”

Schoppe’s career, spanning a decade so far, was inspired while he was a freshman at Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency. Though cerebral palsy had prevented him from following his father into law enforcement, Schoppe discovered another avenue through which to aid the public.

“For whatever reason, they brought in a recruiter from a law school to speak to a freshman English class,” Schoppe said. “I thought that would be a really cool job.”

Five years after graduating Little Big Horn College, then The University of Montana-Missoula, Schoppe earned juris doctor degree from Valparaiso University School of Law in May 2006. While in Valparaiso, Schoppe gained experience working in three different prosecutors’ offices.

Despite some differences in paperwork and filing, he said, criminal defense and prose cution are “two sides of the same coin.”

“There are a lot of interesting people out there,” he said, reflecting on the job. “You try to help people as best you can.”

According to Harris, Schoppe transitioning from a defense attorney to a prosecutor “is not as difficult a transition as some may believe,” as long as he has the right mindset. An attorney, he continued, should understand the “bottom line” of the job is to ensure “procedural rights and liberties are protected” and that “accountability for wrongdoing is not a bad thing.”

“The main adjustment will simply be to become the arbiter of justice that a public prosecutor represents in our criminal justice system,” Harris wrote of Schoppe. “I believe his value system is properly reflective of our community as a whole and, accordingly, he is an asset to Big Horn County.”

Harris or Schoppe may be reached in the Big Horn County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays by calling (406) 665-9720.