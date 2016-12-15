Basketball shootout

With a fierce expression and thin braids whipping about, 6-foot-3 international slam dunk champion Kenny Dobbs of Phoenix, Ariz. can smack the ball through the hoop like few others. Whether a dunk requires jumping over people taller than him, circling the ball under his knee, or moving backwards or forwards, the Choctaw Native pulls off shots with confidence.

Dobbs showcased his skills late last Thursday evening during an after-game show at the All-American Indian Shootout, dunking on a series of volunteers in the Billings Rimrock Auto Arena that included event announcer Truman “Boogie” Jefferson.

“Let’s step it up a little bit. Who’s the tallest person in the building?” Dobbs asked the Rimrock audience after doing a “birthday dunk” over two children, one of whom had just turned a year older. “How tall are you? Six-four? Is there anyone taller than six-four?

“Six-seven? All right, six-seven is the winner.”

Dobbs is one of the more recent people in a long tradition of “rez ball” practitioners who grow up playing “run and gun” basketball during all hours of the day in parking lots, driveways and school courts across U.S. reservations. The sport provided a refuge from a life of drugs and gangs, he said, and is now a “vehicle” by which he can take his “message of hope” to Native communities across the world.

Through his determination to better himself, Dobbs progressed from a jail cell at 17 for attempted robbery, to acquiring four years of high school credits in half that time, to entering Glendale Community College in California on a full-ride basketball scholarship.

During the 2012 Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown, he won the trophy, impressing NBA players such as LeBron James and Darryl Dawkins by scoring the dunk while blindfolded and jumping over three people. This occurred after he broke his wrist in the 2010 competition.

“Basketball, for Native country, that’s the sport,” Dobbs said. “It’s an outlet and, at the same time, it’s a vehicle the youth look at using – getting them out of those negative situations whether it’s at home, in their community or life in general.”

Bringing the teams together

The fourth annual Shootout, whose attendance from Dec. 8-10 was estimated at 5,000 people, pitted 10 reservation school teams against each other. While the majority of teams hailed from Montana, two returned from out of state: the Takini Skyhawks of Howes, S.D. and St. Stephens Eagles of St. Stephens, Wyo.

The rivalry between the participating Lodge Grass Indians and Hardin Bulldogs is often emphasized by local residents but, in this case, competition heated up between teams who would otherwise never get to play each other.

For example, the game between the Class B Indians’ and Class C Plenty Coups Warriors’ boys teams took off at an especially fast-paced start as players attempted to steal the ball from their opponents and charged quickly down the court. In the second quarter, senior Lodge Grass guard Isiaih Brown, from a sitting position, knocked over senior Plenty Coups player Kobe Gutierrez as they scrambled for the ball.

Steven Falls Down, assistant coach for the Warriors, intends to use the tournament as a “wake-up call” for his team to improve both offensively and defensively, as they lost the game 75-101. The run and gun shooting style, he added, can itself be shot down by an effective defense.

“We need to work on slowing it down sometimes, too,” he said, “especially when we get closer to the tournaments.”

In organizing the event, Crow Vice Secretary Shawn Backbone’s office collaborates with the tribe and business sponsors. All money raised from the event is divided evenly among the participating tribes; the final amount numbers were unavailable as of Wednesday.

Event participation has increased since the Shootout’s inaugural season in December 2013 at Billings’ Shrine Auditorium – from four teams that year, to eight in 2014 once it moved to the Metra, to 10 in 2015. Though the number of teams stayed the same this time around, Shawn has no intention of being complacent.

“We’re looking at some more teams, so we can branch it out and get more competitive in the State of Montana,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to bring all 16 Indian teams in Montana. If we can come to a consensus and play during that time, I think it will be a very popular three to four days of basketball.”

All-Americans inspire Shootout

A group of nine people are pictured in the Shootout program, whose back-to-back victories in Lewistown’s Western Invitational from 1941-42 formed the idea for the event. Shawn’s father Frank is one of two people depicted in the front row, sitting next to his uncle William. Like all of his fellow players, Frank has a short haircut – albeit slicked back – and wears striped socks and a dark orange jacket with the Lodge Grass Indian logo.

They had a “classy, up-tempo style” with effective passing, Shawn said, which allowed them to play “good, fast-paced Indian ball.”

From an early age, Shawn remembers his father setting up a basketball hoop, and teaching him to be unselfish and cooperative on the court. These lessons, he said, would translate into his non-sports-related work in the U.S. Army, and as a Crow senator and vice secretary.

“You’re on a team,” Shawn remembers his father telling him. “Even if it’s a losing team, you don’t quit, because that’s your team. That’s the card you draw.”

In addition to becoming State AAU champions, Frank’s All-American team from Crow Agency – coached by Otto Bear Ground – went on to represent Montana in the Denver, Colo. National Tournament.

No stranger to such success himself, Shawn coached the Thunderbirds basketball team at Hays-Lodge Pole High School to their first Class C championship in 2002. In 1984, he was also an All-Conference player for St. Labre Indian Catholic High School in Ashland, Mont.

“They played basketball, they represented the Crow Tribe and they were successful in what they did,” Shawn said. “With that thought and that spirit...it’s why we call it the All-American Indian Shootout.”

Shawn, as stated in the program, is focusing on basketball for now, but intends for the event to “grow into other activities in the future.”

Final scores are as follows:

Boys teams Hardin JV defeats St. Labre JV: 67-55 Lame Deer defeats Takini: 72-16 Lodge Grass defeats Plenty Coups: 101-75 St. Stephens defeats St. Labre JV: 67-59 Hardin JV defeats Northern Cheyenne: 86-73 St. Labre Varsity defeats Frazer: 75-73 St. Labre Varsity defeats Takini: 95-27 St. Stephens defeats Northern Cheyenne: 76-66 Lodge Grass defeats Frazer: 71-66 Lame Deer defeats Plenty Coups: 82-43

Girls teams

Hardin JV defeats St. Labre JV: 60-31

Northern Cheyenne defeat Lodge Grass: 56-45

Lame Deer defeats St. Stephens: 82-61

St. Labre Varsity defeats Takini: 58-46

Hardin JV defeats Frazer: 73-63

St. Labre Varsity defeats Plenty Coups: 73-40

Northern Cheyenne defeat Plenty Coups: 57-23

Lodge Grass defeats Takini: 79-22

St. Labre Varsity defeats St. Stephens: 57-44

Lame Deer defeats Frazer: 82-47