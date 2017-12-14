Basketball bonanza

Last weekend’s All-American Indian Shootout carried a matchup of 12 boys’ and girls’ teams from across Montana and Wyoming, all of whom met at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings for some fast-paced basketball. For the weekend’s last competitions on Saturday, the teams needed to relocate to the Fortin Fitness Center at Rocky Mountain College, where fans packed the 2,000-seat court.

Amid the familiar faces were first-time Shootout competitors including the Hardin High School varsity, along with teams from Wolf Point, Poplar and Brockton. Teams from 2016 not in attendance were those from Takini High School in South Dakota and Frazer. Still, the tournament tripled the four teams present for the first Shootout – from Lodge Grass, Lame Deer, Crazy Horse and Pryor.

Georgia Buckingham, head basketball coach for Plenty Coups High School’s Lady Warriors, believed locations such as MetraPark and RMC helped her Class C team from Pryor prepare for bigger matches.

“It was a good experience, for my girls especially, to play in front of a crowd like that,” she said. “They get used to all the noise, they get used to all the cheering and it keeps them focused.”

Andrew Round Face, head coach for the Hardin High School Bulldogs, said the tournament also allowed members of his Class A team to discover their need to work on boxing out and rebounding near the net before the regular season. Though the Bulldogs defeated the Lame Deer Morning Stars – a Class B team – 84-40 for a plaque in the finals, he believes they still have plenty to learn.

“It gave us a chance to at least get up and get down the court,” he said, “to get into an actual game rather than just having practice all the time.”

Going into its fifth year, the Shootout – held Dec. 7-9 for American Indian teams – is now under new management.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the All American Indian Youth Organization took control of the event from the Crow Tribe after four years. Board member Shawn Backbone Sr., founder of the Shootout in December 2013, helped create the group.

Though he also serves as the tribe’s vice secretary, he believes separating the event from tribal politics is the best option. The organization makes nothing as an entity, he continued, and divides ticket proceeds evenly among the participating schools.

“This is a business, so we didn’t want to bother with the tribe,” he said. “We’re on our own and the sky’s the limit.”

Gordon Real Bird Sr., who joked he “had no choice” when the board selected him to be the organization president, brings 31 years’ experience coaching basketball in the local area. During his 18 years coaching at Lodge Grass High School, he led the Indians to five state Class B championships in the late 1980s. In 2009, he was inducted into the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame.

Real Bird, now retired from coaching, stated in the Shootout’s brochure that his organization has used the event to let students “know we appreciate their talent, but also to tell them to live a clean, drug and alcohol free life during their school years.”

“The students are in the process of building an educational foundation and we encourage them to use athletics and academia to be strong-willed to be successful,” he wrote, “not only on the basketball court and classrooms, but to continue this lifestyle through their young adult years to be responsible and respected citizens in our Native American nations and community.”

In the future, Backbone said he intends to expand the Youth Organization to also try other events including speech meets, “knowledge bowls” and summits to preserve Native languages.

All-American Indian Shootout results:

Thursday

St. Stephens Eagles def. St. Labre Braves: 62-50

Lodge Grass Lady Indians JV def. Brockton Lady Warriors: 68-22

Plenty Coups Warriors def. Brockton Warriors: 72-37

Poplar Lady Indians def. Lodge Grass Lady Indians: 70-44

Lodge Grass Indians def. Hays-Lodge Pole Thunderbirds: 75-53

Plenty Coups Lady Warriors def. St. Stephens Lady Eagles: 59-38

Hardin Lady Bulldogs def. Wolf Point Wolves: 48-43

Lame Deer Morning Stars def. Wolf Point Wolves: 74-72

Lame Deer Lady Morning Stars def. Hays-Lodge Pole Lady Thunderbirds: 71-29

Friday

Hardin Bulldogs JV def. Northern Cheyenne Eagles: 65-45

St. Labre Lady Braves def. Hardin Lady Bulldog JV: 43-33

St. Labre Braves def. Northern Cheyenne Eagles: 93-27

Hardin Lady Bulldogs JV def. Lodge Grass Lady Indians JV: 60-23

Hays-Lodge Pole Thuderbirds def. Brockton Warriors: 47-71

Lodge Grass Lady Indians def. St. Stephens Lady Eagles: 69-63

Wolf Point Lady Wolves def. Hays-Lodge Pole Lady Thunderbirds: 62-26

Saturday

Hardin Bulldogs def. St. Stephens Eagles: 51-41

Northern Cheyenne Lady Eagles def. St. Labre Lady Braves: 41-32

Lodge Grass Indians def. Plenty Coups Warriors: 96-77

Poplar Lady Indians def. Plenty Coups Lady Warriors: 68-44

Hardin Bulldogs def. Lame Deer Morning Stars: 84-40

Hardin Lady Bulldogs def. Lame Deer Lady Morning Stars: 56-24