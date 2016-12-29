Alma McCormick awarded for dedication to Crow Reservation health

Alma Knows His Gun McCormick, executive director of Messengers for Health, recently was named the 2016 recipient of the Franklin S. Newman Rural Health Leadership Award. Her organization is an indigenous non-profit organization dedicated to improving health of individuals on the Crow Reservation.

The announcement was made by Kristin Juliar, Director of the Montana Office of Rural Health & Area Health Education Center at Montana State University. The award was presented to McCormick at the C’Mon Inn in Bozeman on Dec. 28.

McCormick is a member of the Apsaalooke (Crow) Nation and guides Messengers for Health’s work, which focuses on women’s health, cancer prevention and screening, and chronic illness management. A life-long learner, in May 2016 she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in community health from MSU-Billings. She completed her degree while working full-time and raising her granddaughter.

McCormick was nominated for the award by Suzanne Held, Ph.D., a community health professor at MSU.

Held, who has worked with McCormick in partnership with Messengers for Health, said, “Alma is committed to the health of her people. She works closely with students at Little Big Horn College and at Montana State University-Bozeman – mentoring them, supporting them, and encouraging them to pursue and attain their goals. Significant positive change has come about from her work and will continue for a long time to come.”

The Franklin S. Newman Rural Health Leadership Award reflects the lifetime achievements of Newman, who represented the spirit of Montana during his nearly 50 years of health care service to rural communities in the state. He was instrumental in founding the Montana WWAMI Medical School Program, the Montana Office of Rural Health, the Montana AHEC, the Montana Family Medicine Residency Program and many other programs.

Newman served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a founding member of the Big Sky Wind Drinkers running club. Newman counseled hundreds of young people interested in careers in medicine and other health professions. Up until his death at age 80, he taught in the WWAMI Targeted Rural Underserved Track at Montana State University and worked at the Montana Office of Rural Health/AHEC.

To learn more about Messengers for Health, visit www.messengersforhealth.org.