2017 Recap: Part I

Moving into the final weeks of 2017, this year has been a time of new administrations, both in the White House with President Donald Trump and in the Crow Tribe with Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid.



As Trump courted controversy on a near-daily basis – for better or worse, depending on one’s viewpoint – Not Afraid attempted to fix what he said were flaws in the Crow Tribe’s financial system that required the layoff of hundreds of employees. Not Afraid stated in a Dec. 6, 2016 Facebook post that, due to finances being in “disarray,” he likely would have a “tough” first year in getting the tribe financially on track.



In the meantime, former Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke joined the higher-ups as the new Secretary of Interior and his replacement Greg Gianforte capped off his own rise to power by body-slamming reporter Ben Jacobs one day before he was elected. Gianforte was sentenced to community service and 20 hours of anger management, and is now working on two U.S. House bills focused on river protection and public land conservation.



Lodge Grass continues its recovery from an Aug. 4 triple homicide and, according to multiple residents, spirits have improved aided by work from initiatives and projects across the town (more on this below).



In the realm of sports, Hardin’s Lady Bulldog cross-country team claimed their second Class A state championship in a row, and the boys’ cross-country moved from seventh in 2016 to fifth this year. The Lady Bulldog basketball team, nearly took state as well, but fell in 50-73 in their final match against Columbia Falls’ Lady Wildkats.



The Big Horn County News website has kept track of the most sought articles this year – measured in "reads."

Late last year, the Kirby Saloon in southern Big Horn County was burglarized allegedly by three people over the course of one minute – from 3:38 to 3:39 a.m., according to video surveillance. Court documents state that saloon owner Marcia Harper estimated the money taken the morning of Dec. 21, 2016 amounted to about $14,000. She didn’t witness the incident, where the group took her safe, as she had closed up shop about an hour earlier.



Seven days after the burglary, 44-year-old Robert Frank Simpson – nephew of the county sheriff, who shares his same name – arrived at the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office to report a stolen vehicle. Court documents quote him as saying he heard his white Dodge pickup truck had been “involved in a robbery or something.”



There was one main problem with his story: The day he stated his vehicle had been stolen – Dec. 20, 2016 – law enforcement officers had spotted him driving it in Billings. By Dec. 29, 2016, he confessed to Undersheriff Mike Fuss, saying he had been the driver the day of the burglary. For his part in the crime, he continued, he was “paid in methamphetamine.”



Simpson, as of Tuesday, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. The second of the three suspects was let go and the third, Antoine Three Fingers, was picked up in Rosebud County on a separate charge.

On Aug. 4, a triple homicide spurred by methamphetamine and gang activity wracked the Town of Lodge Grass. Less than a month later, children began painting the site as part of community organizer BethYana Pease’s Jump Start Healing initiative.



Inspired by an Aug. 11 candlelight vigil and a reggae concert the day afterwards, Pease put together a day of painting, speeches, prayer and play in an effort to continue community healing.



“I think we give these streets back to the kids now. They can play here and be safe,” said Clement “Chip” Janis, a local tattoo artist who gave a speech on overcoming his addiction to meth. “We’re trying to create a good memory instead of a bad memory.”



In addition to Jump Start Healing, Pease worked with Janis to form the Valley of the Chiefs Neighborhood Watch, which operates in conjunction with Pryor’s Arrow Creek Neighborhood Watch to keep the town safe.



Pease has since gone on to be elected as one of the town’s aldermen. She garnered 69 votes on Nov. 7 for the first of two available positions and fellow Alderman Lanile Lion Shows garnered 26.

Army National Guard soldiers converged on Crow Agency the afternoon of April 13 for a construction project that Mitchell Sisco, master sergeant for the 138th Civil Engineering Squadron, called a “win-win.”



The military, he said, would get “good, real world, realistic training” by constructing houses on the Crow Reservation as part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training program. The Crow Tribe, in exchange for providing materials necessary for construction, would gain 16 new homes for tribal veterans.



This project originated in 2015 through an application to the Department of Defense submitted by Crow CEO Paul Little Light who, at the time, was serving as the tribe’s Veterans Affairs director. Crow Housing Authority employee Jessica Old Elk picked up the project following tribal layoffs in December 2016 and became the main point of contact with coordinator Capt. Miles Shepard.



“Basically, it fell into my lap,” she said. “The Housing Authority went through a few interim executive directors, so I re-explained the program a few times.”



Fortunately for the project, Old Elk said, the housing authority’s then recent Executive Director Marie Cuny “jumped on the idea” when she explained it to her.



The National Guard finished their work this summer and presented the new homes on July 26.

According to 66-year-old Lodge Grass resident Loren Old Bear, “I never dreamed that I’d be a great-great-grandfather.”



Yet, he is only the fifth of six living generations in his family, the most recent of whom was born in December 2016 to Kimberly Iron. Families spanning multiple generations are common on the Crow Reservation, but – even worldwide – one spanning six generations is a rarity.



As stated in the original Big Horn County News article, only one family with six living generations is known to live in Great Britain – a country with more than 60 million people.



Once the youngest, Cerien Jadine Spotted, was born, Old Bear took the family to Cabel Noteboom Photography in Hardin to take a family group photo for posterity. According to the photo shop owner Cabel Noteboom, he has taken photos of families with four or five generations during his 12 years in business, but he couldn’t recall encountering one with six.



“It’s rare that this happens, so we’re very happy,” Old Bear said. “It tells me we’re all healthy.”

Lodge Grass High School was the site of an idea lab on Sunday, Oct. 22, where more than 40 adults and children wrote suggestions for a stronger community and taped them in the main hallway. Suggestions touched on the importance of family, culture and Crow tribal values.



The idea lab is one of a series of workshops underway in the Crow Reservation town that are funded through a $60,000 grant from Raising Places. According to its website, Raising Places works through the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation to “catalyze local momentum in building healthier communities where all children and their families can thrive.”



The workshops’ design team is made up of 12 group members, all of whom are couples.



“I feel like it’s an important piece,” said Casaja Fritzler, a team member and family support provider at Bighorn Valley Health Center, “because we want this to be a good place for families and children and parents.”



The town is going in a good direction, according to team member Quincy Dabney, and he hopes this project helps the current population and future generations learn “the respect, the honor and the culture” befitting Crow tribal people.”



“I believe that Lodge Grass actually is going to be the blueprint for other cities, other communities, other towns and – eventually, going big – other nations,” he said.



On Nov. 7, Dabney – who also heads local community improvement organization Arise LG – was elected Mayor of Lodge Grass with 42 votes to his nearest opponent’s 31.

