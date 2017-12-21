Sunday, December 24, 2017

18-year-old Crow Agency resident dies in rollover-collision

Thu, 12/21/2017 - 5:00am admin
By Gary Rood / Big Horn County News
An 18-year-old man was killed in a rollover-collision last Wednesday on Interstate 90, just south of Hardin, when he was ejected from his vehicle and struck by a passing motorist. Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis identified the victim as Crow Agency resident Donny Stephan LaForge, an enrolled tribal member. 
 
The incident was reported at 5:11 a.m. and Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Jack Rhodes pronounced LaForge dead at the scene.
 
LaForge was the only occupant of the vehicle, which was driving eastbound near mile marker 501 at the time. The Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI are investigating the incident, assisted by the Highway Patrol.

