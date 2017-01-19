As the Crow Tribe Executive Branch continues its transition from the administration of former Chairman Darrin Old Coyote to that of Chairman Alvin “A.J.” Not Afraid, they have moved their focus to finance and reorganization of administration staffing. The Not Afraid Administration’s stated goal is to rebuild the tribe into a better, self-sustaining nation.

Executive officials aim to develop a work culture among tribal administration staff and point the tribe in a progressive, professional direction. They call this strategy their “new world order” model.

The political definition of the term “new world order” has historically been used to refer to any period of history showing a dramatic change in political thought and the balance of power, emphasizing collective security, democracy and self-determination. The Crow Tribe has developed their personal model based on the history and projected future of Apsáalooke politics and culture, which will be addressed at a later time.

According to Crow Tribe Certified Public Accountant Miriam Smith, the finance department is still determining the tribe’s financial situation with an overall goal of developing a “self-correcting” system. The system is being developed to improve the process of correcting mistakes and malfunctions.

An internal assessment is also being conducted to determine “real numbers” involving the tribe’s finances. Short-term finance goals are now focused on meeting federal and in-house requirements.

“There is a lot of room for errors and, over the years, those errors compounded,” Smith said. “When we stepped in, we weren’t just flat broke, we were in the negative.”

“We want to restructure the financial information system, so that it can truly serve as the backbone to the tribe’s success,” she continued. “Without strong accounting and its best practices right now, things are going to get worse before they get better. We still have some hard decisions to make daily.”

Smith is currently prioritizing vendor payments and payroll expenses, as initial expenditures have exceeded the tribe’s budget by around $2 million. Initial expenditures, in addition to vendors and payroll, include federal debts, maintenance, and other costs required.

According to Crow Tribe CEO Paul Little Light, the Not Afraid Administration has also inherited a federal funding debt, and is continually discovering other debts owed to affiliated businesses and contractors.

“We are still dealing with a lot of bills and problems that weren’t fixed or paid for,” Little Light said. “The tribal government was utilizing federal funds for so long that the tribe’s general fund is now supporting federal programs.”

To remain within the boundaries of the tribe’s fiscal budget, layoffs have recently occurred and, as of now, the tribe’s finances are currently considered constrained and out of order. Due to a significant number of employee transfers, unknown hires and a lack of proper finance coding, an overwhelming workforce expenditure has resulted.

As of Jan. 5, more than 500 employees have been laid off due to budget constraints and reorganization efforts, and the administration is now running on a “skeleton crew.” Employees laid off from federal programs are being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

In regards to short-term goals involving the Human Resources Department, HR Director Ken Deputee plans to reorganize the tribal workforce by properly hiring and training employees.

“We are currently minimizing staff in our reorganization efforts due to the lack of funds,” Deputee said. “Everything is temporary while we reorganize and undergo our transition within the Crow Tribe Executive Branch.”

According to Little Light, the tribal administration will be reestablished and continuing normal operations around March 2017.