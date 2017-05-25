To the sound of “Pomp and Circumstance,” 25 seniors from Lodge Grass High School walked in for commencement Sunday afternoon.

The day’s events began with the National Anthem, followed by the Night Hawk Juniors singing the Crow Flag song.

High school instructor John Pilch served as Master of Ceremonies.

After a brief welcome by Principal Curtis Brien, three speakers addressed graduating seniors and the audience about the past four years at the high school, the present, and what the future holds for the graduates.

Valedictorian Isiaih Brown thanked his parents for challenging him to do his best.

“They taught me to believe in myself,” he said. “I made a goal to be the best in my class.”

He quoted one of his coaches: “It’s all on you. You put in the work and the rest will come.” He told his classmates, “Learn something every day.”

Crow Chairman A.J. Not Afraid gave the commencement address, speaking to the graduates about setting and achieving goals.

He went to an old quote: “Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day; teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime.”

He told the graduates, “Graduating today, you are role models. Continue to be role models.”

After his address, seven graduates were awarded scholarships. They are: John Billedeaux, Amaya Brien, Isiaih Brown, Thomas Bulltail, Jeffery Iron, Brinna Melendrez and Gabrielle Plenty Hawk.

Diplomas, were presented by Lodge Grass High School Superintendent Victoria Falls Down, Principle Curtis Brien, and the graduates were conferred by Brien.

Officers for the Class of 2017 were Isiaih Brown, president; Cheyleigha Falls Down, vice president; Sarah Bends, secretary; and Kiesha Old Crane, treasurer.