Pretty Eagle Catholic Academy’s composting program has come a long way since 2016, when one kindergarten girl began bringing in recyclable materials as part of a school contest. Since then, it has grown into a school-wide operation.

To showcase the students’ hard work in St. Xavier, school librarian Molly Joyce is currently putting together a documentary, “Pretty Eagle: A Story of Excellence.” The documentary, which follows the school’s efforts and programs, is produced and edited by Joyce and her husband Jack.

The documentary covers three subjects: spirituality, culture and academics. With the majority of the school’s student body being Catholic, Pretty Eagle encourages spirituality with daily prayers.

As for culture, the school holds Native American dances for the children, often with parents involved. The students also use culture as an element in their filmmaking program.

Finally, in the realm of academics, Pretty Eagle has many after-school programs, from geographic mapping via drone to robotics. The school has had a robotics program for about eight years and taken teams to compete in robot-making competitions.

Joyce’s documentary also addresses the importance of “stewardship,” in the form of the school’s composting program. According to the teachers at Pretty Eagle, the children learn the value of being caretakers of the land around them with the process of composting.

Using the program, they learn how to work as a team and the importance of giving back to the earth. Teachers even incorporate fractions into the composting process by teaching students how much compost is put into a garden.

Joyce came to Pretty Eagle for the librarian position last fall, and has been impressed with the work the students have done so far.

“I started to see the amazing things that were happening here, and I thought it would be a really good idea to document it and get it out there,” she said. “It’s not like any other school I have been to or worked at, because of their commitment to their core values.”

The work done by the students should be shared, and should be used for inspiration for other schools as well, according to Joyce.

“I think when you can convey a good story and share it, it makes the world a better place,” she said. “There is so much bad news happening out there, and I think people need to realize there are good things happening locally, and they don’t always see it.”

Joyce wants the documentary to encourage students to continue their composting project, as well as other endeavors. She hopes her work will keep not just the current crop of students motivated, but future ones as well.