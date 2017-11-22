Workshops, training and prep make for successful FFA season

The year has flown by for Lodge Grass’ Little Big Horn FFA. So far, the chapter has officially registered 136 members for the school year.

Their first trip was to Huntley Project for District Leadership School, where officers of the chapter worked on preparing themselves for a successful year through leadership workshops, hands-on officer training, and Program of Activities Prep.

The younger, “new” members got a taste of what FFA is all about by also engaging in leadership seminars, as well as doing some ice breakers to get to know new members from other chapters. In all, 21 Lodge Grass students attended.

Their second trip of the year was to Billings to compete in the NILE Livestock judging contest. Representing Lodge Grass was freshman Emily Pease. It was Emily’s first ever contest and, although she was nervous, she did well.

Their most recent trip to the John Deere Ag Expo (JDAE) in Bozeman on the Montana State University campus, held Nov. 8-11, was a huge success. They competed in many different events including Livestock Judging, Mechanics, Marketing Plan, Food Science, Vet Science, Creed Speaking, Parliamentary Procedure, and Junior Meeting Procedures.

The team for Marketing Plan, a contest where students come up with a business proposal to make a business more successful, took seventh place. Members Dalton Dosson, Tayler Walter and Beau Plenty Hawk will compete again at the state level this spring and look forward to trying to take first place.

The team also was successful in the Creed Speaking contest. New member Aiden Graham placed fourth out of more than 90 students. The creed contest consists of students memorizing the FFA creed (five paragraphs), then answering questions about the creed history and how they feel about agriculture based off of what was stated in the creed. It is a competitive contest, and Aiden will have the chance to represent Lodge Grass again at the district level.

The team’s other three creed speakers – DC Stewart, Aaliyah Stewart and Anthony Hernandez – did well, but fell a little short when it came to the finals. The kids learned a lot and had a great time in doing so. They look forward to competing at the district level in February.