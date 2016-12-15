WORKIN’ IT

Team scores can be deceiving and, this week for the Bulldog wrestlers, they were. Hardin went into the home duals against Laurel and Billings Central having to forfeit six weight classes due to injuries, illness, weather and other factors.

Head Coach Travis Kreiger said, “The kids that were with us wrestled hard.”

At the Hardin Duals Thursday evening, the Bulldogs lost to Laurel 36-33 and Billings Central 34-27, but only lost three matches total.

Against Laurel, out of seven Bulldog wrestlers, Hardin only lost one match and against Billings Central, the Bulldogs lost two.

“We are just dealing with it,” said Kreiger. “For forfeiting six weight classes, we did well.”

On Friday, the Bulldogs traveled to Glasgow taking a short team that would forfeit seven weight classes.

The Bulldogs on Friday wrestled in four duals, losing all four.

Kreiger pointed out that, while losing all four duals the matches, they had were good.

“Against Glasgow, we only lost two matches. It was just too many forfeits,” he said.

In tournament action on Saturday, Hardin placed seventh overall as a team and had four wrestlers place.

At 182, Uriah Turner took first place, pinning Fairfield/Simms’ Colton Lake in 28 seconds. Turner only lost one match the entire weekend.

Turner did outstanding,” said Kreiger. “He just goes out there and grinds it out.”

Placing second for the Bulldogs at 170 was Gidion Herbel who lost to Shepherd’s Sonny Cochran 8-3.

“Herbel really turned it on,” said Kreiger. “He had an outstanding tournament.”

Placing third at 205 was Will Caprata with a default win over Matt Fulton of Glendive.

Caprata lost his semi-final match to summit Winman of Baker, battled back and pinned his way to the third place match.

Placing fifth for Hardin at 113 was Wyatt Harmer.

“Harmer wrestled tough,” said Kreiger. “He was the Energizer Bunny. He’s another bright spot for us. Very coachable, and goes out and applies what is taught.”

This week, Hardin will travel to Shepherd on Friday and Huntley Project on Saturday for duals.

Hardin Dual

Laurel def. Hardin, 36-33

103: forf., 0-0; 113: Wyatt Harmer, H, p. Garret Sletten, 0:32, 0-6; 120: Keagan Campbell, L, forf., 6-6; 126: Payten Batalden, L, p. Ronald Anderson, 12-6; 132: Matthew Glennon, L, forf., 18-6; 138: Connor Schwend, H, p. Kayne Johnson, 4:51, 18-12; 145: RJ Gill, L, forf., 24-12; 152: Mason Fend, L, forf., 30-12; 160: Nick Verlanic, L, forf., 36-12; 170: Gidion Herbel, H, d. Cameron Younger, 8-1, 36-15; 182: Uriah Turner, H, p. Brett McBurney, 3:26, 36-21; 205: William Caprata, H, p. Riley Sletten, 3:08, 36-27; 285: Grant Scalpcane, H, p. Brandon Wold, 2:00, 36-33.

Billings Central def. Hardin, 34-27 103: forf., 0-0; 113: Alex Derbyshire BC p Wyatt Harmer, H, 1:27.0-6; 120: forf., 0-6; 126: Ethan Boyce BC, dec. Ronald Anderson,16-7 10-0; 132: Jose Rodriguez BC, forf., 16-0; 138: Connor Schwend, H, dec. Jacob Morgan, 12-5, 16-3; 145: Pete Soliaris BC, forf., 22-3; 152: Robbie Gunderson BC, forf., 28-3; 160: Jack Studer, forf., 34-3; 170: Gidion Herbel, H, p . Thomas Cooper, 1:46, 33-9; 182: Uriah Turner, H, forf, 34-15; 205: Jesse Murdock, H, forf, 34-21; 285: Grant Scalpcane, H, p. Mason Roberts, 1:09, 34-27.

21st Annual Scottie Invitational at Glasgow

Friday Duals in Glasgow Har-21 Glasgow-39, Har-13 Popular-30, Har-18 Choteau-33, Har-28 Farfield/Simms-42

Saturday tournament in Glasgow- Hardin 7th as team of 21 teams, Individual- 1st- Uriah Turner 182, 2nd- Gidion Herbel 170, 3rd- Will Caprata 205, 5th- Wyatt Harmer 113

Team scores: Glendive 138.5, Glasgow 109, Shepherd 102, Sidney 94, Malta 85, Fairfield/Simms 73, Hardin 72, Valier 65, Choteau 62.5, Baker 62, Billings Central 52, Circle 46, Wolf Point 41, Chinook 40, Poplar 39, Harlem 37, Fort Benton/Big Sandy 20, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 7, Frazer 6, Hays Lodgepole 4.

Championship matches

103: Tanner Cook, She def. Jacob Meiers, Gla, forfeit.

113: Gabe Hallock, Gla, pinned Everett Jensen, Sid, 1:41.

120: Christian Dean, Sid def. Lincoln Stormer, Cir, 3-1.

126: Matt Reyling, Gla pinned Kolter Schipman, Mal, 3:01.

132: Quinn Whitmus, WP def. Travis Kinn, Gle, 4-2.

138: Trey Simanton, Mal pinned Cole Giles, F/S, 4:26.

145: Tate Neideregger, Chi pinned Trey Taylor, Cir, 3:28.

152: Brandon Held, Gle, major decision Trever VandenBos, Val, 9-0.

160: Taner Stone, Cho def. Tyler Clapp, Glen, 8-2.

170: Sonny Cochran, She def. Gidion Herbel, Hardin 8-3.

182: Uriah Turner, Hardin pinned Colton Like, F/S, :28.

205: Paul Wang, Bak major decision Christian Pfeifer, She, 14-1.

285: Eli Marley, Gle def. Summit Winman, Bak, 4-3.

Third place

103: Matt Connelly, Val, pinned Mason Henry, She, :55.

113: Gavin Horn, Harlem pinned Triseten Kemp, WP, 1:42.

120: Pete Henderson, Cho def. Callan Mears, Mal, 8-4.

126: Ethan Boyce, BC def. Jesse Entz, F/S, 12-6.

132: Isaac Ramos, Val def. Jose Rodriquez, BC.

138: Ben Stortz, Glen def. Jace Witter, Sid.

145: Ceaton Mears, Mal major decision Colton Hillyard, F/S, 11-2.

152: Dillon Anderson, F/S pinned Kameron Powell, She, 2:25.

160: Spencer Dougherty, She def. Jet Jones, Sid, 9-3.

170: Nelson Crisafulli, Gle major decision Jeffrey Berger, Pop, 11-3.

182: Tony Kaiser, Gla def. Sawyer Thogerson, Sid, 9-3.

205: Will Caprata, Hardin over Matt Fulton, Gle, default.

285: Keegan Mires, Gle def. Curtis Humphreys, Harlem.