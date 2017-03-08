Supporting local efforts to produce a show designed to rival historic Medora’s musical, First Interstate Bank recently donated $7,500 to Hardin’s 500 Club – $5,000 from the First Interstate Foundation and $2,500 from the local branch in Hardin.

The 500 Club was formed in 2013 to support the Hardin Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture’s production of the Little Bighorn Days weekend. Currently, the 500 Club has reorganized and is preparing to kick off a new chapter promoting Little Bighorn Days. The group hopes to reignite interest in the area and local history by creating a theatrical show along the Bighorn River just outside of Hardin.

Al Sargent, president of the 500 Club, said he is excited to see this collaborative community idea take shape.

“We’re so grateful for the support of First Interstate and other community partners who see value in making this dream a reality,” Sargent said. “We live in a great community and are fortunate to be surrounded by such rich history. We hope this effort helps to make Hardin a regional destination.”

First Interstate’s funds will be used specifically to produce a 10-minute theatrical teaser to be used to promote the project. The group is aiming to kick off the performance schedule during the summer of 2018.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is part of who we are,” said Holly Higgins, commercial bank manager for First Interstate Bank in Hardin. “I applaud the efforts of the Hardin community and the 500 Club for banding together, recognizing this unique opportunity.”

For additional information about the project – or to donate funds – contact Al Sargent at (406) 679-0527.