Under pressure

Lodge Grass High School was packed to capacity as per fire code regulations last Thursday evening for the non-conference, rivalry match-up between Hardin’s Lady Bulldog basketball team and the Lodge Grass Lady Indians.

While the Indians went on to lose the 51-87, they did manage to keep pace with the Bulldogs in the third quarter, matching them 13 points for that period.

“Defense picked it up, definitely, the second and fourth quarter,” Hardin Head Coach Cindy Farmer said.

The Big Horn County News did not receive stats for Lodge Grass, though Farmer said the Indians “put the pressure” on Hardin’s guards.

In the meantime, Hardin responded by managing to complete 30 rebounds and 31 steals. The Bulldogs’ top shooter for the game was Karissa DuShane, who sank 30 points through the net.

Hardin’s offense tends to favor a full-court press, Farmer said, and Lodge Grass helped teach them to be patient if a layup wasn’t available. Otherwise, they would miss, giving Lodge Grass players a chance to get the rebound.

“You got to stress to them that they need…to play our game and not get caught up in what’s happening around them,” Farmer said. “I think they learned a valuable lesson.”

This weekend, the Lady Bulldogs are back on the conference circuit, and will play a home game against the Miles City Cowgirls on Friday and an away game at Glendive on Saturday. The Lady Indians will take on Baker’s Spartans in an away game on Friday.