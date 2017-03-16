Two Volleydog teams reach championship matches

Six Hardin Volleydog teams competed in Rimrock’s AAU Spring Classic tournament in Billings last weekend, with two making it to the championship matches.

Hardin’s U12-1 team, coached by Amy Hanson, played Rimrock’s U12-1 team for the tourney championship title. Both teams battled back and forth, before Rimrock took the victory. It was a hard-fought match and Hardin took second place honors in a competitive field.

Hardin’s U18’s, coached by Bethany Nordahl, punched their ticket into the championship match by first beating the Digz team and next beating the host team Rimrock. Hardin then met a very tough Gardiner team in the tourney’s championship game. The title game did not disappoint – the play was exceptional – and Hardin’s U18’s came away with a first-place victory.

Hardin will host their invitational tourney on April 1 and 2. Their younger teams will play on Saturday, April 1 and the high school girls will play the following day.