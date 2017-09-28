Two Bulldogs qualify for state at Eastern A golf divisional tourney

Two Bulldog golfers are on their way to the state meet in Sidney on Friday, after playing in the rain and cold on Hardin’s Fort Custer Golf Course.

For the boys, Tristan Belue placed seventh and for the girls, Hailey Cannon placed 10th. The top fifteen from the division qualify for the state tournament.

Overall, the Bulldog boys scored a 385 for a fifth place finish out of six teams and the girls placed sixth with a 496.

In boys play, Belue golfed an even 30-41 for a 79 and his seventh place finish. Second for the Bulldogs was Caleb Mason, stroking his way to a 100 with a 54-46; coming in third for Hardin was Taylor Lundberg with a 49-53 for a 102.

Jonathan Noteboom shot a 54-50 for a 104 and Jonathan Fergerson a 65-60 for a 125.

In girls play, Hailey Cannon led with a 54-54 for a 108. Second in for Hardin was Cora Wood with a 67-59 for a 126. M’Kenzie Whiteman and Mae Little Light both golfed to a 131, with Whiteman scoring a 68-63 and Little Light a 63-68. Zoey Betts golfed a 47-71 for a 145.

This Friday, Belue and Cannon will travel to Sidney for the state Class A tournament.