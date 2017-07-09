Two Bulldog boys place at home golf meet

The Bulldog golf team has seen something it hasn’t seen in a number of years, and that’s two complete teams. Both the boys are girls have the full complement of five players.

Friday, at their home course, two members of the boys team placed with Tristan Belue taking fourth place overall and Jonathan Noteboom earning sixth. In team standing, the boys placed fourth and the girls third.

Belue shot a 39 on the front nine and a 35 out back for a 79. Noteboom shot a 42 and 39 for an 81.

Third in for Hardin was Jonathan Ferguson, who shot a 53 on the front nine and a 51 out back for a 104. Taylor Lundberg shot a 56 and 51 for a 107, and Kent Swisse a 62 and 64 for a 126.

In girls play, Hailey Cannon led the way with a 47 on the front nine and a 59 out back for 106. Zoey Betts was in next with 121, shooting a 60 and 61.

Third in for the girls were Cora Wood and McKenzie Whiteman tied at 128, with Wood shooting a 70-58 and Whiteman a 65-63.

Angeleena Lind shot a 64-76 for a 140.

This week, the Bulldog golfers will be traveling to Glendive on Friday and Sidney on Saturday for their invites.

This year, Hardin is hosting Eastern A divisional tournament and the school is looking for 20 volunteers for the Sept. 22 event. Those interested can sign up at the golf course or call Mike Erickson at the high school at 406-679-6168.