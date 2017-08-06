Three Bulldog cheerleaders selected for East-West Shrine Game

Three Hardin cheerleaders have been selected to cheer at the Montana East-West Shrine Game on Saturday, July 15 in Billings. Senior cheerleaders are Tyra Red Wolf, Kiara Bright Wings and Meena Black Eagle.

They were selected to cheer for the event because they have been responsible, hardworking, honest citizens and because of their ability as cheerleaders to inspire others at Hardin High School.

The East-West Shrine game is a major fundraiser for the Shrine Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Wash. The Shrine Children’s Hospital provides medical care to children 18 years and younger absolutely free of charge. Shrine hospitals specialize in spinal cord injuries or defects, burn trauma, orthopedics, and cleft lip and palate defects.

At the East-West Shrine game, the girls will be given a chance to cheer with the best cheerleaders from all over the State of Montana, inspire others with their enthusiasm for cheerleading and to help children from the Northwest United States receive free medical care.

The East-West Cheer Squad participates in a variety of activities over the three days the girls will be in Billings. Some of those activities include practicing for the game, having professional photos taken, making appearances to promote the game, attending a banquet with the players and their families, holding a kids’ camp, participating in a parade and, of course, cheering for the game.