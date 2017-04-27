Tennis player depth gives Hardin Bulldogs solid weekend results

The Hardin Bulldog tennis team had a solid weekend at home with the boys going 7-0 and girls 5-1.

“Teamwise, I couldn’t be happier,” said Head Coach Mike Flamm. “We won three times by 4-3 and it was someone in our middle lineup that stepped up and gave us wins.”

Flamm pointed to the boys’ 4-3 win against Glendive, where the Bulldogs’ No. 4 doubles duo of Gabe Passes and Famous Left Hand won 7-5, 6-4; and the 4-3 win against Billings Central and the singles play again from Passes in his 6-4, 6-4 victories and the play from Ricky Hill and Jordell Yarlott taking it into the third set winning 5-7, 6-4 (10-8).

“Not one of our players had a losing record,” Flamm said. “Our young players are really stepping up.”

For the boys, Hardin went 6-0 on the weekend, defeating Livingston, Miles City and Miles City, Glendive and Billings Central twice. In the two games against Central, Hardin won 5-2 with Jonathan Noteboom, Charles Storey and Famous Left Hand all claiming victories in singles play. Noteboom won 6-3, 7-5, Storey 6-4, 6-4 and Left Hand 3-6, 6-4 (10-8).

Flamm pointed out Noteboom: “He beat a bunch of No. 1’s from other schools.”

Noteboom went 5-2 for the weekend.

In doubles play, the duos of Michael Neeser and Darnell Left Hand won 6-4, 6-4 and David Evans and Codi Small took a tough one 6-7 (10-7), 6-4 (10-5). Both Left Hand and Neeser went 6-1 for the tournament.

In their other game against Central, the Bulldogs won 4-3 with Noteboom and Passes victorious in singles play and the duos of Neeser, Left Hand and Hill and Yarlott all winning. Three of these wins went into the third set.

In the two games against Glendive, Hardin won both by 4-3. The first game in singles action, only Passes, Hardin’s No. 4 player, won in three: 6-4, 3-6 (11-9). The Bulldogs swept doubles play with the duos of Neeser, Left Hand, Small, Evans and Hill, Famous Left Hand all winning. Hill and Famous took it two three sets.

In the second game with Glendive, the story was the same with Hardin only winning one singles match with Storey, Hardin’s No. 4 player, at 6-3, 6-3.

In doubles play, the duos of Evans, Small, Yarlott, Hill and Passes, Famous Left Hand all won their sets.

The boys defeated Livingston 7-0, and Miles City 7-0 and 6-1.

In girls play, Hardin only lost one match by 3-4 to Glendive.

Against Central, the Ladies won 4-3 with Madisan Chavez, Lisa Cai and Maddie Flamm all claiming victories in singles action. Chavez won 3-6, 6-3 (10-3), Cai 6-3, 6-3 and Flamm 7-5, 6-3. In doubles play, it was the Bulldogs’ No. 3 duo of Jade Cruse and Mary Anne Herrera winning 6-4, 4-6 (11-9).

Maddie Flamm, Cai, Chavez and Herrera all went undefeated for the tournament.

Against Livingston and Miles City, it was a clean sweep with Hardin going 7-0.

In singles play with Livingston, Makiko Reisig took the match 6-3, 6-4, Deshawna Anderson 6-3, 7-5, Katie Murdock 6-4, 6-2 and Cruse 6-2,6-2. In doubles play, Hardin’s duos of Imani Kindness-Naumie DuShane, Cai-Flamm and Sharmayne Hardy-Herrera all won.

Against Miles City in singles play, Chavez, Brittney Schaff, Anderson and Cruse all won in two sets. In doubles action, the duos of Reisig-Murdock and Kyndra Reichart-Lainey Butkay won in two and Flamm-Cai won by forfeit.

Matching up with Townsend, Hardin won 6-1 and in play with Baker the Lady Bulldogs won 5-2.

Chavez and Anderson won in their matchup with Baker; Chavez had to go to three sets, winning 3,6, 6,4 (10,7). Anderson won 7,5, 6,3. In doubles, it was a clean sweep for the Ladies with the duos of Reisig-Murdock, Kindness-DuShane and Flamm-Cai all taking it in two sets.

This week, Hardin will be traveling to Glendive for an invite. Then, on May 5, they will compete at the Mayfair Tournament in Billings.

Hardin Invitational (Partial Results)

BOYS

Hardin 4, Billings Central 3

Singles: Jake O’Leary, Central, def. Charles Storey 6-2, 7-5; Jonathan Noteboom, Hardin, def. Jet Campbell 6-3, 4-6, (10-8); Gabe Passes, Hardin, def. Tyler Vanderlinder 6-4, 6-4; Christian Zygmond, Central, def. Famous Left Hand 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: Jacob Pankratz/David Evans, Central, def. David Evans/Codi Small 5-7, 6-4, (10-8); Michael Neeser/Darnell Left Hand, Hardin, def. Andrew Nelson/Isaac Birdwell 4-6, 6-4, (10-4); Ricky Hill/Jordell Yarlott, Hardin, def. Chris Macintyre/Jae Hugs.

Hardin 4, Glendive 3

Singles: Jory Opp, Glendive, def. Michael Neeser 6-4, 7-6 (2); Michael Hopfauf, Glendive, def. Jonathan Noteboom 6-2, 6-3; Peter Gobin, Glendive, def. Darnell Left Hand, 6-4, 7-5; Charles Storey, Hardin, def. Keegan Mires 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: David Evans/Codi Small, Hardin, def. Casimir Melton/Mitch Lucido 6-2, 6-4; Jordel Yarlott/Ricky Hill, Hardin, def. Connor James/Riley Handran 7-5, 6-3, (10-8); Gabe Passes/Famous Left Hand, Hardin, def. Cade Docter/Lane Walker 7-5, 6-4.

Hardin 6, Miles City 1

Singles: Jonathan Noteboom, Hardin, def. Drake Davis 6-3, 6-2; Charles Storey, Hardin, def. Evan Miller 6-2, 6-3; Jordel Yarlott, Hardin, def. Nick Mitchell 6-2, 6-4; Ricky Hill, Hardin, def. Kole Lohrke 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles: Christian Stradley/Deven Doughty, Miles City, def. David Evans/Cody Small 7-6 (5), 6-4; Michael Neeser/Darnell Left Hand, Adam Glasscock/Darnell Left Hand, Hardin, def. Adam Glasscock/Mason Hardin 6-4, 6-2; Gabe Passes/Famous Left Hand, Hardin, win by forfeit.

GIRLS

Hardin 6, Townsend 1

Singles: Jess Hamlen, Tow, def. Brittney Schaff 6-4, 7-6 (5); Deshawna Anderson, Har, def. Jess Barnette 7-5, 6-3; Lisa Cai, Har, def. Charlie Smith 6-2, 6-2; Maddie Flamm, Har, def. Amanda Bergstad 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock, Har, def. Britt Nelson/Alex Olsen 7-6 (5), 6-4; Imani Kindness/Naumie Dushane, Har, def. Katie Smith/Taylor Noyes 6-3, 6-4; Jade Cruse/Mary Anne Herrera, Har, def. Leia Schniz/Becca Larson 6-3; 6-4.

Hardin 5, Baker 2

Singles: Madisan Chavez, Har, def. Ellen Widell 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Anna Espeland, Bak, def. Brittney Schaff 2-6, 7-5, 10-8; Deshawna Anderson, Har, def. Maddison Moore 7-5, 6-3; Haylee Barkley, Bak, def. Jade Cruse 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock, Har, def. Pam Tronstad/Sam Smith 6-3, 6-4; Imani Kindness/Naumie Dushane, Har, def. Sheyasnne Janeway/Brooklyn Ridenhower 6-2, 6-2; Maddie Flamm/Lisa Cai, Har, def. Ashley Rost/Brooklyn Tronstad 6-2, 6-3.

Hardin 7, Miles City 0

Singles: Madisan Chavez, Har, def. Emily Toennis 6-3, 6-2; Brittney Schaff, Har, def. McKenzie Karch 6-2, 6-3; Deshawna Anderson, Har, def. Shyla Greer 6-4, 6-3; Jade Cruse, Har, def. Alyssa Lohrke 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles: Makiko Reisig/Katie Murdock, Har, def. Sam Fleming/Kaycee Holmlund 6-2, 6-2; Kyndra Reichart/Lainey Butkay, Har, def. Katrina Raisler/Taitlin Bullock 6-3, 7-5; Maddie Flamm/Lisa Cai, Har, won by forfeit.