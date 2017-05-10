With 52 teams, 68 schools and 400 runners for the boys and 43 teams, 60 schools and 324 girls competing at the Mountain West invite, the Hardin Bulldogs had a strong showing. Overall the girls placed 13th and the boys 31st.

It was a solid day for Hardin, with both Libby Nedens and Trajan Hill finishing first for their teams.

Nedens, out of 324 runners, took 32nd place overall and Hill placed 67th out of 400 runners.

Eight of the Bulldog runners ran their personal best our tied it. Four of the girls finished in the top 100.

Head Coach Cindy Farmer said, “These big meets, and with wet running conditions, can get you towards the end.” Farmer explained that sometimes players come out faster than normal due to the number of runners and then sometimes get gassed during that last mile.

Nedens broke the 20-minute marked by running a 19:54.

“It’s a personal best for Nedens,” Farmer said, “even though she ran the course at Amend Park four seconds faster.”

The Amend Park course is flat, while the Mountain West course has hills.

Second in for the Ladies was Sydney Little Light, who ran the course in 20:03, taking 52nd place overall.

Third in was Journey Erickson with a time of 21:05 and 95th overall. Khylah Two Leggins also ran the course in 21:05 and 96th overall. Only a half second separated their times.

Fifth in was Sharmayne Hardy with a 22:19. Rounding out the seven for the Ladies was Madison Harmer with 22:30 and Johnice Half with 23:59.

Little Light Two Leggins and Harmer ran their best races of the season.

For the boys, Hill was first across with a 17:17, finishing 67th overall and tying his personal best time. Second it for Hardin was David Prather with a 17:39, taking 100th place overall.

Prather also ran his personal best time.

Third in for the Bulldogs was Cayden Redfield with an 18:37. He was followed by Trae Hugs 10 seconds later with an 18:47.

Fifth in for Hardin was Tyrall Mountain Sheep with a 19:06, a personal best time.

The final two finishers were Beau Black Eagle with a 19:28 – tying his personal best – and Clement Not Afraid with a 19:57.

This Thursday, Hardin will travel to Helena for the Seven on Seven Classic. This will be the same course as the one held for the state meet.

Results