Shakespeare in the Parks will perform ‘Macbeth’ on July 8 at South Park in Hardin

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will be performing “Macbeth” at South Park in Hardin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 8.

The New York Times has said of MSIP, “It is live theater – done Montana style. Not in the round, but on top of the world.”

The 10 professional actors who will tour with the company were chosen from a highly competitive pool of about 500 applicants and auditioners in Bozeman, Chicago and Minneapolis.

Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is the premiere outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. Grants, corporate sponsorships, and hundreds of individual donors support the free performance. This year, vital funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and one of its flow-through organizations, the Montana Arts Council, is under threat. All audience members are encouraged to support the performance in whatever way they can.

Major sponsors include The Gilhousen Family Foundation, The Gianforte Family Foundation, Pheasant Farms, Spectec: Thunderbird International Corporation, Montana Arts Council, Barnard Construction, NorthWestern Energy, D.A. Davidson and Company, KBZK, ERA Landmark, Yellowstone Public Radio, Stillwater Mining and the Spanish Peaks Foundation.

For more information on the plays and an up-to-date tour schedule, visit MSIP’s website at shakespeareintheparks.org.